8 Styles That Show Why We’re Obsessed With Kerry Washington’s Hair
Kerry Washington and protective hair styling go together real bad.Protective styles and natural hair have been Kerry’s go-to for a while now, and she’s spoken passionately about it. In 2017, she opened up to Allure about how she embraced her natural texture and the inspiration behind that choice — her children. “I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children, and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” she said. Kerry also shared that she stopped relaxing her hair in her early 20s and hasn’t looked back. “I have grown to like my hair more and more over the years. I won’t have any chemicals in it.” Fast forward to now, Kerry is the ultimate hair chameleon. With the help of her stylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the Simpson Street owner constantly switches up with different protective styles that match her energy. Whether it’s sleek ponytails, fun bangs, bouncy curls, or these fabulous blonde twists, Kerry’s hair always complements her vibe. Keep scrolling to see versatile looks we love.
1. The Sleek Ponytail
The sleek ponytail complements Kerry perfectly. By pulling hair away from her face, Kerry’s cheekbones and melanin skin are glowing.
2. It's Kerry's Afro For Us
Kerry loves to wear the afro style – whether with her own locks or a few added pieces. Paired with this turtleneck and burgundy suit, Kerry is giving major ’60s vibes.
3. Posh and Pixie Vixen
Talk about versatility! Kerry pulls off this glamorous look with a short and sophisticated black pixie.
4. Kinky Curls For The Girls
Hands down, this look is a 10 out of 10 plus 10! Enhanced with water wave hair pieces, Kerry oozes goddess vibes.
5. Wild, Sexy, & Free
The category is: Volume. Kerry took beach waves and made them big, bold, and wild. We are loving this Bustle editorial shoot look.
6. Feather Bangs Are Such a Vibe
Kerry served at the Tribeca Film Festival this year! She mixed fun and flirty with glamour and flair wearing wispy bangs and a red sequin gown.
7. It's Wavy… Baby
Kerry’s wavy bob lives rent free in our heads. With its dark color, blunt cut, and playful styling, its such a vibe.
8. Boss Chic Vibes
Kerry was not playing at Michael Kors’ NYFW runway event. She gives the girls boss vibes in a bob styled in soft curls with a slight side part and a dark suit.
