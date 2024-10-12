8 Styles That Show Why We’re Obsessed With Kerry Washington’s Hair

Kerry Washington’s long blonde twists are giving us major carefree Black girl vibes, and we are obsessed. The Scandal star’s latest look is on every fashionista’s mood board. It’s a protective style straight from the ‘90s and in a shade perfect for turning heads.

Kerry debuted her style on Instagram on October 2 in a political reel alongside John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. While urging her followers to vote, Kerry wore a relaxed fit with long, chest-length twists.

In fact, her hair stole the spotlight. We’ve been swooning ever since.

Following the social media debut, Kerry has continued to rock her new natural style at various appearances, showing us just how versatile this look can be. Whether in a playful ponytail, an elegant high bun, or an effortlessly chic middle part, Kerry

serves looks

from every angle.

Kerry Washington and protective hair styling go together real bad.

Love Hair? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Protective styles and natural hair have been Kerry’s go-to for a while now, and she’s spoken passionately about it. In 2017, she opened up to

Allure

about how she embraced her natural texture and the inspiration behind that choice — her children.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children, and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” she said. Kerry also

shared that

she stopped relaxing her hair in her early 20s and hasn’t looked back. “I have grown to like my hair more and more over the years. I won’t have any chemicals in it.”

Fast forward to now, Kerry is the ultimate hair chameleon.

With the help of her stylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew , the Simpson Street owner constantly switches up with different protective styles that match her energy. Whether it’s sleek ponytails, fun bangs, bouncy curls, or these fabulous blonde twists, Kerry’s hair always complements her vibe.

Keep scrolling to see versatile looks we love.