Listen Live
Close
Hair

Style Gallery: Why We're Obsessed With Kerry Washington's Hair

8 Styles That Show Why We’re Obsessed With Kerry Washington’s Hair

Published on October 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IndieWire Sundance Studio, Presented by Dropbox - Day 2

Source: IndieWire / Getty

Kerry Washington’s long blonde twists are giving us major carefree Black girl vibes, and we are obsessed. The Scandal star’s latest look is on every fashionista’s mood board. It’s a protective style straight from the ‘90s and in a shade perfect for turning heads.
Kerry debuted her style on Instagram on October 2 in a political reel alongside John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. While urging her followers to vote, Kerry wore a relaxed fit with long, chest-length twists. In fact, her hair stole the spotlight. We’ve been swooning ever since. RELATED: Kerry Washington Joins The DNC Stage For A Special Pronunciation Lesson With An Adorable Twist Following the social media debut, Kerry has continued to rock her new natural style at various appearances, showing us just how versatile this look can be. Whether in a playful ponytail, an elegant high bun, or an effortlessly chic middle part, Kerry serves looks from every angle. See the Thicker Than Water author wear her twists to a recent Loro Piona store opening.

Kerry Washington and protective hair styling go together real bad.

Protective styles and natural hair have been Kerry’s go-to for a while now, and she’s spoken passionately about it. In 2017, she opened up to Allure about how she embraced her natural texture and the inspiration behind that choice — her children. “I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children, and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” she said. Kerry also shared that she stopped relaxing her hair in her early 20s and hasn’t looked back. “I have grown to like my hair more and more over the years. I won’t have any chemicals in it.”
Fast forward to now, Kerry is the ultimate hair chameleon. With the help of her stylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the Simpson Street owner constantly switches up with different protective styles that match her energy. Whether it’s sleek ponytails, fun bangs, bouncy curls, or these fabulous blonde twists, Kerry’s hair always complements her vibe. Keep scrolling to see versatile looks we love.

1. The Sleek Ponytail

The sleek ponytail complements Kerry perfectly. By pulling hair away from her face, Kerry’s cheekbones and melanin skin are glowing.

2. It's Kerry's Afro For Us

Kerry loves to wear the afro style – whether with her own locks or a few added pieces. Paired with this turtleneck and burgundy suit, Kerry is giving major ’60s vibes.

3. Posh and Pixie Vixen

Talk about versatility! Kerry pulls off this glamorous look with a short and sophisticated black pixie. 

4. Kinky Curls For The Girls

Hands down, this look is a 10 out of 10 plus 10! Enhanced with water wave hair pieces, Kerry oozes goddess vibes.

5. Wild, Sexy, & Free

The category is: Volume. Kerry took beach waves and made them big, bold, and wild. We are loving this Bustle editorial shoot look.

6. Feather Bangs Are Such a Vibe

Kerry served at the Tribeca Film Festival this year! She mixed fun and flirty with glamour and flair wearing wispy bangs and a red sequin gown.

7. It's Wavy… Baby

Kerry’s wavy bob lives rent free in our heads. With its dark color, blunt cut, and playful styling, its such a vibe.

8. Boss Chic Vibes

Kerry was not playing at Michael Kors’ NYFW runway event. She gives the girls boss vibes in a bob styled in soft curls with a slight side part and a dark suit.

8 Styles That Show Why We’re Obsessed With Kerry Washington’s Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close