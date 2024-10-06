8 Pictures Of Morris Chesnut Because At 55 He Is Still Fine
8 Pictures Of Morris Chesnut We Love, Because At 55 He Is Still Fine
Morris Chesnut – and his chocolate skin – take over Culture Con 2024This weekend, Morris and his irresistible charm were front and center at the CultureCon 2024 in New York City. He was among Black Hollywood favorites like Tems, Yara Shahidi, Law Roach, and Anika Noni Rose, all of whom graced the event’s stages. Speaking to an eager crowd of creators, leaders, and changemakers, Morris shared his experience in the entertainment industry. (And with a career spanning over 20 years, the melanin heartthrob has plenty to talk about!) He wasn’t shy about discussing the highs and lows of his journey. Morris highlighted his latest project, Reasonable Doubt, calling it one of his most enjoyable and diverse sets to work on. He also described the experience as feeling “like home,” crediting his co-stars for welcoming him. Morris thanked the audience for supporting the show, urging them to keep watching what he called a “quality show.” While fans appreciated his candid stories and career highlights, they couldn’t get enough of his million smile and effortless swag. And who could blame them? RELATED: Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us All The Things He Would Do For The ‘P’
At 55, Morris is the poster child for ‘aging like fine wine.’As he took the stage, cool, calm, and undeniably sexy, he rocked a relaxed chocolate brown bomber jacket, a crisp white tee, and khaki cargo pants. His skin was smooth as butter—peanut butter, to be exact. His facial line up was fresh. The Two Can Play That Game star keeps just enough of a beard to keep everyone swooning. Whew, chile! Without even trying, Morris reminds us why he’s been a heartthrob for decades. His looks, charm, and laid-back style continue to give us all the feels. He keeps getting better and better. Keep scrolling for our gallery of pictures to prove it!
1. Morris is all smiles at 'The Sauce.'
Morris Chesnut is pictured here at Fuse’s The Sauce in 2007. All smiles, the actor was doing a press run with Gabrielle Union.
2. Morris slays the red carpet with Halle Berry.
Morris Chestnut knows how to wear a suit – and we love to see him in one. Posing in a dapper black fit, Morris poses with The Call co-stars Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin in 2013.
3. Morris wants be 'Like Mike?'
About 20 years ago, Morris Chestnut appeared in a feel good movie with Lil Bow Wow called, Like Mike. Donning a sporty fit, he poses with co-stars in New York City to promote the film.d
4. Morris continues to be one of the 'Best Men.'
Morris Chesnut joins Malcolm D. Lee, and Regina Hall to promote The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere in Washington, D.C. Morris wore his signature leather bomber and turtleneck to the 2022 affair.
5. Morris and his wife Pam are so adorbs!
Morris Chestnut and wife Pamela made an appearance at the Two Can Play That Game premiere. Morris wore a light satin suit, with his wife matching his fly in a light blouse and wine colored pants.
6. All of the Best Men…
To the delight of fans, Morris Chestnut continued his promotion of The Best Man: The Final Chapters across the country. Here, he takes a picture with Malcolm Lee and his male co-stars in Hollywood.
7. Morris gives a relaxed look at the BET Awards.
Morris Chestnut attended the 2nd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California in 2002. For the culture-centered affair, he wore a blue button down and light jeans. Is that a “baby face”?
8. Because his face card never declines….
Morris Chestnut is caught with his stunning white teeth, melanin skin, and sexy stubble at the Boardners in Los Angeles, California. One thing about Morris, his face card will never decline!
8 Pictures Of Morris Chesnut We Love, Because At 55 He Is Still Fine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com