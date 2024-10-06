8 Pictures Of Morris Chesnut We Love, Because At 55 He Is Still Fine

Source: Mark D. Gunter / Getty Morris Chesnut – and his chocolate skin – take over Culture Con 2024 This weekend, Morris and his irresistible charm were front and center at the CultureCon 2024 in New York City. He was among Black Hollywood favorites like Tems, Yara Shahidi, Law Roach, and Anika Noni Rose, all of whom graced the event’s stages. Speaking to an eager crowd of creators, leaders, and changemakers, Morris shared his experience in the entertainment industry. (And with a career spanning over 20 years, the melanin heartthrob has plenty to talk about!) Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Morris thanked the audience for supporting the show, urging them to keep watching what he called a “quality show.” While fans appreciated his candid stories and career highlights, they couldn’t get enough of his million smile and effortless swag. And who could blame them? RELATED: At 55, Morris is the poster child for ‘aging like fine wine.’ As he took the stage, cool, calm, and undeniably sexy, he rocked a relaxed chocolate brown bomber jacket, a crisp white tee, and khaki cargo pants. His skin was smooth as butter—peanut butter, to be exact. His facial line up was fresh. The Two Can Play That Game star keeps just enough of a beard to keep everyone swooning. Source: Mark D. Gunter / Getty Morris Chestnut and his gorgeous chocolate skin have entered the chat—and we can’t get enough! The actor, who has had us in a chokehold since the ’90s, continues to hold the hearts of many, and we are here for it. The Best Man actor is one of the “Zaddys of all Zaddys.” And trust, he knows it. RELATED: The Cast Of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Reflect On The Nostalgia Of The Series This weekend, Morris and his irresistible charm were front and center at thein New York City. He was among Black Hollywood favorites likeand, all of whom graced the event’s stages.Speaking to an eager crowd of creators, leaders, and changemakers, Morris shared his experience in the entertainment industry. (And with a career spanning over 20 years, the melanin heartthrob has plenty to talk about!)He wasn’t shy about discussing the highs and lows of his journey. Morris highlighted his latest project, Reasonable Doubt, calling it one of his most enjoyable and diverse sets to work on . He also described the experience as feeling “like home,” crediting his co-stars for welcoming him.Morris thanked the audience for supporting the show, urging them to keep watching what he called a “quality show.” While fans appreciated his candid stories and career highlights, they couldn’t get enough of his million smile and effortless swag. And who could blame them? RELATED: Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us All The Things He Would Do For The ‘P’ As he took the stage, cool, calm, and undeniably sexy, he rocked a relaxed chocolate brown bomber jacket, a crisp white tee, and khaki cargo pants. His skin was smooth as butter—peanut butter, to be exact. His facial line up was fresh. The Two Can Play That Game star keeps just enough of a beard to keep everyone swooning.Whew, chile! Without even trying, Morris reminds us why he’s been a heartthrob for decades. His looks, charm, and laid-back style continue to give us all the feels. He keeps getting better and better. Keep scrolling for our gallery of pictures to prove it!

1. Morris is all smiles at 'The Sauce.' Source: Getty Morris Chesnut is pictured here at Fuse’s The Sauce in 2007. All smiles, the actor was doing a press run with Gabrielle Union.

2. Morris slays the red carpet with Halle Berry. Source: Getty Morris Chestnut knows how to wear a suit – and we love to see him in one. Posing in a dapper black fit, Morris poses with The Call co-stars Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin in 2013.

3. Morris wants be 'Like Mike?' Source: Getty About 20 years ago, Morris Chestnut appeared in a feel good movie with Lil Bow Wow called, Like Mike. Donning a sporty fit, he poses with co-stars in New York City to promote the film.d

4. Morris continues to be one of the 'Best Men.' Source: Getty Morris Chesnut joins Malcolm D. Lee, and Regina Hall to promote The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere in Washington, D.C. Morris wore his signature leather bomber and turtleneck to the 2022 affair.

5. Morris and his wife Pam are so adorbs! Source: Getty Morris Chestnut and wife Pamela made an appearance at the Two Can Play That Game premiere. Morris wore a light satin suit, with his wife matching his fly in a light blouse and wine colored pants.

6. All of the Best Men… Source: Getty To the delight of fans, Morris Chestnut continued his promotion of The Best Man: The Final Chapters across the country. Here, he takes a picture with Malcolm Lee and his male co-stars in Hollywood.

7. Morris gives a relaxed look at the BET Awards. Source: Getty Morris Chestnut attended the 2nd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California in 2002. For the culture-centered affair, he wore a blue button down and light jeans. Is that a “baby face”?