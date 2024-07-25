8 Most Anticipated Moments For The 2024 Summer Olympics Streaming On Peacock

Source: Courtesy / Peacock
The Paris 2024 Olympics
are just around the corner and set to stream on Peacock this Friday (July 26). While there are a ton of Olympic games to look forward to, we have curated a list of the most highly anticipated moments
this year. Check out this special Olympics listicle
inside.
From pre-event highlights to lifestyle and fashion insights, the Paris 2024 Olympics is more than the World Games. The Olympic torch relay will feature none other than entertainer Snoop Dogg, adding his unique flair to this historic tradition. The legendary West Coast rapper is torching more than his joint. Known for his laid-back vibe and larger-than-life personality, Snoop’s involvement is sure to bring a fresh and entertaining twist to the torch bearing ceremony. Fans can’t wait to see the legendary rapper carry the flame through the streets of Paris, making it a moment to remember.
Another icon who’s set to make a legendary appearance at the 2024 Olympics is basketball champion LeBron James, who will appear as the U.S. flag bearer. It’s considered to be a prestigious honor, which also speaks to his illustrious career and influence in the sports world. LeBron’s presence at the opening ceremony is a testament to his enduring legacy and leadership. As he leads Team USA into the stadium, viewers worldwide will witness a significant and inspiring moment for American athletics.
Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter
We care about your data. See our privacy policy.
Another highly aniticpated moment will feature entertainer and fashion inspiration, Pharrell Williams, who will host at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. Known for his innovative music and fashion sense, Pharrell’s event is expected to be a highlight of this year’s Olympic games. The Foundation Louis Vuitton, a symbol of modern art and architecture, provides a stunning backdrop for what promises to be an unforgettable show.
Peacock’s coverage of these events ensures that viewers won’t miss a beat of the excitement. From Snoop Dogg’s charismatic torch relay to LeBron James leading Team USA and Pharrell Williams’ electrifying music and fashion blend, the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock will be a must-watch. With such star-studded moments on the horizon, this year’s Games are set to captivate audiences around the globe.
The streaming platform is excited to deliver the most comprehensive Olympic streaming experience in U.S. media history, allowing viewers to witness these thrilling moments live and from anywhere. Be sure to catch the festivities Friday, July 26, streaming exclusively to Peacock.
Check out a list of the most anticipated moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics below:
8. The Youngest In Charge, Quincy Wilson
At just 16, he’s the youngest American male track athlete to watch, bringing fresh energy to the track.