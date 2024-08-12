Here Are The Houston-Area Athletes That Brought Home Olympic Medals
1. Simone Biles – 3 Gold, 1 Silver in Women's Gymnastics – Spring
Biles continued her legendary Olympics career run by earning three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She earned gold in the women’s Artistic Individual All-Around, women’s Artistic Team All-Around and women’s Vault Artistic gymnastics events. She earned silver in the women’s Floor Artistic gymnastics event.
2. Kassidy Cook – Silver in 3m Synchronized Springboard – The Woodlands
Cook, a native from The Woodlands, took home the first medal in the Games for the U.S. along with partner Sarah Bacon in women’s diving’s 3 meter synchronized springboard event. The pair earned a silver medal for their efforts. This is Cook’s first Olympic medal.
3. Bryce Deadmon – Gold and Silver in Track and Field Events – Missouri City
Deadmon took home two medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He earned gold as part of the 4x400m relay team, and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay event.
4. Brittney Griner – Gold in Women's Basketball – Houston
Griner earned her third Olympic gold medal after Team USA defeated France 67-66 in the women’s basketball final. She contributed four points and two rebounds in the final.
5. Asher Hong – Bronze in Men's Gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around – Tomball
The Stanford athlete took home bronze after his team’s performance in the men’s gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around event.
6. Simone Manuel – Silver in 4x100m and 4x200m Freestyle Relays – Sugar Land
Manuel earned her fourth and fifth Olympic medals at the 2024 Games. She earned silvers as part of the U.S. 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay teams.
7. Avery Skinner – Silver in Women's Volleyball – Katy
Skinner and Team USA Volleyball earned the silver medal after falling to Italy in the gold medal game in consecutive sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-17). Skinner led the team with 22 attacks and recorded seven points.
