Here Are The Houston-Area Athletes That Brought Home Olympic Medals

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games finally came to a close Sunday, after the U.S. acquired its 40th gold medal after the women’s basketball final, tying China for the most gold and leading all countries in total medals at 126.Of the 126, 41 medals were won by athletes from Texas, which would make the state seventh in the medal count if ranked against other countries. Of the 41 medals won by Texans, 12 were won by seven Houston-area athletes. The seven Houston-area athletes took home five gold, six silver and one bronze medals. Here’s who took home Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

1. Simone Biles – 3 Gold, 1 Silver in Women's Gymnastics – Spring Source: Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Biles continued her legendary Olympics career run by earning three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She earned gold in the women's Artistic Individual All-Around, women's Artistic Team All-Around and women's Vault Artistic gymnastics events. She earned silver in the women's Floor Artistic gymnastics event.

2. Kassidy Cook – Silver in 3m Synchronized Springboard – The Woodlands Source: Getty Images Cook, a native from The Woodlands, took home the first medal in the Games for the U.S. along with partner Sarah Bacon in women’s diving’s 3 meter synchronized springboard event. The pair earned a silver medal for their efforts. This is Cook’s first Olympic medal.

3. Bryce Deadmon – Gold and Silver in Track and Field Events – Missouri City Source: Getty Deadmon took home two medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He earned gold as part of the 4x400m relay team, and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay event.

4. Brittney Griner – Gold in Women's Basketball – Houston Source: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Griner earned her third Olympic gold medal after Team USA defeated France 67-66 in the women’s basketball final. She contributed four points and two rebounds in the final.

5. Asher Hong – Bronze in Men's Gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around – Tomball Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images The Stanford athlete took home bronze after his team’s performance in the men’s gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around event.

6. Simone Manuel – Silver in 4x100m and 4x200m Freestyle Relays – Sugar Land Source: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Manuel earned her fourth and fifth Olympic medals at the 2024 Games. She earned silvers as part of the U.S. 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay teams.