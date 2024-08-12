Listen Live
Close
Sports

Here Are The Houston-Area Athletes That Brought Home Olympic Medals

Published on August 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Summer Olympics - Day 10

Source: A close up of Team USA’s Simone Biles posing victorious with her three gold and one silver medal following the Women’s floor exercise final Aug. 5, at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games finally came to a close Sunday, after the U.S. acquired its 40th gold medal after the women’s basketball final, tying China for the most gold and leading all countries in total medals at 126.
Of the 126, 41 medals were won by athletes from Texas, which would make the state seventh in the medal count if ranked against other countries. Of the 41 medals won by Texans, 12 were won by seven Houston-area athletes. The seven Houston-area athletes took home five gold, six silver and one bronze medals. Here’s who took home Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Olympic  Games:

1. Simone Biles – 3 Gold, 1 Silver in Women's Gymnastics – Spring

Simone Biles - 3 Gold, 1 Silver in Women's Gymnastics - Spring
Source: Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Biles continued her legendary Olympics career run by earning three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She earned gold in the women’s Artistic Individual All-Around, women’s Artistic Team All-Around and women’s Vault Artistic gymnastics events. She earned silver in the women’s Floor Artistic gymnastics event.

2. Kassidy Cook – Silver in 3m Synchronized Springboard – The Woodlands

Kassidy Cook - Silver in 3m Synchronized Springboard - The Woodlands
Source: Getty Images

Cook, a native from The Woodlands, took home the first medal in the Games for the U.S. along with partner Sarah Bacon in women’s diving’s 3 meter synchronized springboard event. The pair earned a silver medal for their efforts. This is Cook’s first Olympic medal.

3. Bryce Deadmon – Gold and Silver in Track and Field Events – Missouri City

Bryce Deadmon - Gold and Silver in Track and Field Events - Missouri City
Source: Getty

Deadmon took home two medals from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He earned gold as part of the 4x400m relay team, and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay event.

4. Brittney Griner – Gold in Women's Basketball – Houston

Brittney Griner - Gold in Women's Basketball - Houston
Source: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Griner earned her third Olympic gold medal after Team USA defeated France 67-66 in the women’s basketball final. She contributed four points and two rebounds in the final.

5. Asher Hong – Bronze in Men's Gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around – Tomball

Asher Hong - Bronze in Men's Gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around - Tomball
Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Stanford athlete took home bronze after his team’s performance in the men’s gymnastics Artistic Team All-Around event. 

6. Simone Manuel – Silver in 4x100m and 4x200m Freestyle Relays – Sugar Land

Simone Manuel - Silver in 4x100m and 4x200m Freestyle Relays - Sugar Land
Source: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Manuel earned her fourth and fifth Olympic medals at the 2024 Games. She earned silvers as part of the U.S. 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay teams.

7. Avery Skinner – Silver in Women's Volleyball – Katy

Avery Skinner - Silver in Women's Volleyball - Katy
Source: Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Skinner and Team USA Volleyball earned the silver medal after falling to Italy in the gold medal game in consecutive sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-17). Skinner led the team with 22 attacks and recorded seven points.

Here Are The Houston-Area Athletes That Brought Home Olympic Medals was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close