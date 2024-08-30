Listen Live
Close
Beauty

7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall

Published on August 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Afro woman happily applying makeup in front of a bright round mirror in a modern bathroom.

Source: KoldoyChris / Getty

The gradual shift from warmer days to breezy ones indicates that it’s time to transition your hair and beauty products to something more suitable for the fall season. As the weather changes, so should your skincare routine. Less humidity means drier skin, so we take that as an important call to action to swap out our light moisturizer for something more hydrating. In addition, we should continue to use products with SPF because colder weather doesn’t negate the strength of the sun’s UV rays.
If the cooler temperatures prevent your skin from producing moisture the way it does in the summer, expect the same rule to apply to your hair. Chilly weather extracts moisture from your hair, causing an increase in dryness, frizziness, and breakage. Products that lock in the moisture and oils that hydrate the scalp can help your hair thrive when the temperature falls below 55 degrees. Finding an adequate leave-in conditioner that adds moisture while prolonging the lifeline of your hairstyle can usher you through the season without a hitch. RELATED6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls Jumpstart Your Autumn Wardrobe These 7 Pieces From Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 Collection 7 Perfect Fall Fragrances For Cuddle Season Just like we switch up our fall wardrobes, it’s important to take a closer look at our hair and beauty routines to evaluate how they measure up against the upcoming season. If you need help deciding what products should be prioritized this fall, remember hydration is key to maintaining your skin and hair routines. You can visit your dermatologist for specific products that cater directly to your skin. But if you want a simple list of products to help your hair and skin thrive as the temperatures change, check out seven products you need this fall.

7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Vaseline

Vaseline
Source: Vaseline

Ever heard of slugging? The age-old technique is likely something you’ve been doing since you were a baby. Using Vaseline as the final step in your skincare routine can change the state of your skin drastically. By applying a thin layer to your skin, it locks in the moisture and prevents transepidermal water loss. 

 

2. DevaCurl Curlheights Volume + Body Boost Cream

DevaCurl Curlheights Volume + Body Boost Cream
Source: DevaCurl

For the natural girlies who need a conditioning styling cream that adds body and moisture to your hair, DevaCurl’s Curlheights increases volume to your mane, while locking in your curls for a prolonged hairstyle.

3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner
Source: Sephora

The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner serves many purposes. It addresses pigmentation, acne scars, and skin discoloration, and you can also apply it to your armpits to eliminate unwanted odors. 

Please note that glycolic acid can dry out your face, so limit usage to every two days and use a hydrating moisturizer to restore what you’ve lost.

4. OLAY Super Serum

OLAY Super Serum
Source: Olay

Combining these five powerful ingredients creates a winning formula for your skin. Crafted with Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Collagen Peptide, Vitamin E, and Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), the serum boosts hydration and improves the skin, with visible results as soon as two weeks.

5. Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment

Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment
Source: Urban Skin Rx

The skin isn’t exposed to as much vitamin D and K in the fall and winter months, causing it to look dull or darker. Brighten up your appearance by adding Urban Skin RX’s Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment to your routine.

6. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, SPF 30

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, SPF 30
Source: Amazon

Tis the season for added hydration in your moisturizer, but SPF is a year-round commitment that is guaranteed to improve the state of your skin. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with sunscreen is a 2-in-1 product that works overtime to protect your skin from the sun while providing all-day hydration.

7. Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils Braid + Twist Collection Oh So Strong Shine Boosting Moisturizer

Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils Braid + Twist Collection Oh So Strong Shine Boosting Moisturizer
Source: Aunt Jackie's

Auntie Jackie’s Oh So Strong Shine Boosting Moisturizer hydrates, strengthens and protects the hair with key ingredients like biotin and honey. This product is great for all hair types and will nurture your tresses, whether they’re in a protective or natural style.

7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close