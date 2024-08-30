RELATED: 6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls Jumpstart Your Autumn Wardrobe These 7 Pieces From Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 Collection 7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website. The gradual shift from warmer days to breezy ones indicates that it’s time to transition your hair and beauty products to something more suitable for the fall season. As the weather changes, so should your skincare routine. Less humidity means drier skin, so we take that as an important call to action to swap out our light moisturizer for something more hydrating. In addition, we should continue to use products with SPF because colder weather doesn’t negate the strength of the sun’s UV rays.If the cooler temperatures prevent your skin from producing moisture the way it does in the summer, expect the same rule to apply to your hair. Chilly weather extracts moisture from your hair, causing an increase in dryness, frizziness, and breakage. Products that lock in the moisture and oils that hydrate the scalp can help your hair thrive when the temperature falls below 55 degrees. Finding an adequate leave-in conditioner that adds moisture while prolonging the lifeline of your hairstyle can usher you through the season without a hitch. 7 Perfect Fall Fragrances For Cuddle Season Just like we switch up our fall wardrobes, it’s important to take a closer look at our hair and beauty routines to evaluate how they measure up against the upcoming season. If you need help deciding what products should be prioritized this fall, remember hydration is key to maintaining your skin and hair routines. You can visit your dermatologist for specific products that cater directly to your skin. But if you want a simple list of products to help your hair and skin thrive as the temperatures change, check out seven products you need this fall.

1. Vaseline Source: Vaseline Ever heard of slugging? The age-old technique is likely something you’ve been doing since you were a baby. Using Vaseline as the final step in your skincare routine can change the state of your skin drastically. By applying a thin layer to your skin, it locks in the moisture and prevents transepidermal water loss.

2. DevaCurl Curlheights Volume + Body Boost Cream Source: DevaCurl For the natural girlies who need a conditioning styling cream that adds body and moisture to your hair, DevaCurl’s Curlheights increases volume to your mane, while locking in your curls for a prolonged hairstyle.

3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner Source: Sephora The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner serves many purposes. It addresses pigmentation, acne scars, and skin discoloration, and you can also apply it to your armpits to eliminate unwanted odors. Please note that glycolic acid can dry out your face, so limit usage to every two days and use a hydrating moisturizer to restore what you’ve lost.

4. OLAY Super Serum Source: Olay Combining these five powerful ingredients creates a winning formula for your skin. Crafted with Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Collagen Peptide, Vitamin E, and Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), the serum boosts hydration and improves the skin, with visible results as soon as two weeks.

5. Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment Source: Urban Skin Rx The skin isn’t exposed to as much vitamin D and K in the fall and winter months, causing it to look dull or darker. Brighten up your appearance by adding Urban Skin RX’s Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment to your routine.

6. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, SPF 30 Source: Amazon Tis the season for added hydration in your moisturizer, but SPF is a year-round commitment that is guaranteed to improve the state of your skin. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with sunscreen is a 2-in-1 product that works overtime to protect your skin from the sun while providing all-day hydration.