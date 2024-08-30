7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall
1. Vaseline
Ever heard of slugging? The age-old technique is likely something you’ve been doing since you were a baby. Using Vaseline as the final step in your skincare routine can change the state of your skin drastically. By applying a thin layer to your skin, it locks in the moisture and prevents transepidermal water loss.
2. DevaCurl Curlheights Volume + Body Boost Cream
For the natural girlies who need a conditioning styling cream that adds body and moisture to your hair, DevaCurl’s Curlheights increases volume to your mane, while locking in your curls for a prolonged hairstyle.
3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner
The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner serves many purposes. It addresses pigmentation, acne scars, and skin discoloration, and you can also apply it to your armpits to eliminate unwanted odors.
Please note that glycolic acid can dry out your face, so limit usage to every two days and use a hydrating moisturizer to restore what you’ve lost.
4. OLAY Super Serum
Combining these five powerful ingredients creates a winning formula for your skin. Crafted with Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Collagen Peptide, Vitamin E, and Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), the serum boosts hydration and improves the skin, with visible results as soon as two weeks.
5. Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment
The skin isn’t exposed to as much vitamin D and K in the fall and winter months, causing it to look dull or darker. Brighten up your appearance by adding Urban Skin RX’s Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment to your routine.
6. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, SPF 30
Tis the season for added hydration in your moisturizer, but SPF is a year-round commitment that is guaranteed to improve the state of your skin. First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with sunscreen is a 2-in-1 product that works overtime to protect your skin from the sun while providing all-day hydration.
7. Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils Braid + Twist Collection Oh So Strong Shine Boosting Moisturizer
Auntie Jackie’s Oh So Strong Shine Boosting Moisturizer hydrates, strengthens and protects the hair with key ingredients like biotin and honey. This product is great for all hair types and will nurture your tresses, whether they’re in a protective or natural style.
