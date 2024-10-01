6 Times Lupita Nyong’o Proved She Is The Perfect Chanel Ambassador

Chanel is teaming up with Lupita Nyong’o Slays In A Sleek Chanel Suit In Paris At The Brand’s Spring 2025 Runway Show Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. is teaming up with Lupita Nyong’o . The famed luxury label has named the Black Panther beauty its latest brand ambassador – and we can’t wait to see what is next. With this announcement, Lupita joins an exclusive list of Hollywood A-listers and it-girls currently repping Chanel, including Whitney Peak, Margot Robbie, and Kristen Stewart.But what makes this even more special? Lupita is Chanel’s newest Black woman ambassador.Let’s be real: If there’s one accessory our rich aunties love to carry, it’s a gorgeous, soft lambskin leather Chanel flap bag. That Chanel obsession doesn’t stop there—it’s the purses, the shoes, the tailored suits. So, seeing Lupita represent the culture of one of the most sought-after luxury brands is everything. We love to see it. RELATED: Drake Gave Out Another Designer Purse. This Time It Was Chanel WWD first announced the new collaboration after Lupita attended Chanel’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Stepping into the glamour of her new role, she attended the Grand Palais event in a stunning Chanel suit.The new formalized relationship stems from a decade-long relationship between the Oscar-winning actress and the brand, according to WWD . The Kenyan actress and producer is staying busy and continuing to make her mark in the fashion, media, and entertainment worlds. The news of Lupita’s newest partnership comes on the heels of the launch of her first-ever podcast.Her new weekly podcast, called Mind Your Own, explores the African experience through the eyes of storytellers worldwide, looking for love, new beginnings, exciting relationships, and more. In honor of Lupita’s newest title, let’s take a look at some of her most stunning Chanel looks. It’s no surprise that she’s the brand’s newest ambassador. Lupita has stunned in it on the red carpet, at brand events, on stages, and more.

1. Suited To Perfection Source: Getty Lupita Nyong’o attended the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She slats in a black and white houndstooth blazer and black pants underneath. Lupita styled her locs in a cute flipped bob.

2. It's The Wide Leg Shorts For Us! Source: Getty Lupita Nyong’o attended the Academy women’s luncheon in November 2023. Dripping in luxury she paired a one-button blazer with wide leg shorts.

3. Black Panther & Gold Chanel Are A Match Made In Fashion Heaven Source: Getty Lupita Nyong’o proved how she and Chanel go together real bad in 2019 at the attends Chanel And Charles Finch Pre-Oscar awards dinner. For the affair, she chose a gold suit with style notes that reminded us of her stand out Black Panther role.

4. Youthful & Bright At MTV Source: Getty Lupita Nyong’o turned heads on the red carpet of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in April 2014. She wore a playful midi length dress. The dress featured a fun print and feminine design.

5. Purple Playsuit For Lupita Source: Getty While attending Paris Fashion Week in July, Lupita Nyong’o looks fabulous in this pink set. We love her short shorts and matching to-die-for purse.