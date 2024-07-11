6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show

6 Times Lil Kim Showed Off Her Iconic Style On Stage
1. The Mesh Dress
Lil Kim graced the stage at the Big Beat/Atlantic Records showcase in 1997, sporting a black see-through mesh dress and a matching bikini. Kim styled up the provocative look with sunglasses and a pair of mesh arm cuffs.
2. Lacey Lace
During her performance at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream, Kim’s bodacious curves were on full display as she shined in a lacy corset body suit and a long mesh pencil skirt.
3. That Thong Moment
Lil Kim wasn’t afraid to show off a bit of skin during her set at Jam’n 94.5’s iconic Summer Jam concert in 2003.
Wearing a high-rise thong and an asymmetric mini skirt, Kim commanded the stage with her electric persona. The New York native also rocked a racy-cropped kimono.
4. Feather Body Suit
The Junior Mafia alum captivated the audience during her performance at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival in June when she came out wearing a curve-hugging black body suit that donned a hot pink feathered trail.
5. The White Jumpsuit
The entire Bad Boy Family came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G’s birthday on May 20, 2022. Lil Kim attended and performed at the late rapper’s tribute party wearing a pearly white jumpsuit that she styled with a fuzzy mink shoulder wrap.
6. The Futuristic Look
Kim pulled out all the stops for her performance at the 2022 BET Awards this year. Fans were sent spiraling into a heart-eyed tizzy when the rapper came on stage donning tight black leggings and a cropped blazer with broad shoulder pads. The iconic femee looked like she walked out of a scene from The Matrix as she rapped some of her biggest hits rocking blue hair and black sunglasses.
