6 Halloween Makeup Products That’ll Bring Your Spooky SZN Beauty Looks To Life

Ladies and gents, the most spooky time of the year is officially upon us: enter Halloween. The festive holiday marks the time to step outside of reality, play dress up, and live in the moment. From p op culture icons (hey, Queen Bey) to classic themes (Mrs. Officer, anyone?), the right costume sets the tone for a fun and eventful night. While it's standard practice to secure your fit, your costume is only one piece of the puzzle. Utilizing the right Halloween makeup products can take your look to the next level. Contrary to popular belief, Halloween makeup can stand as a costume in its own right — when done right, of course. If you're game to serve a scary vibe, a vampire vixen beauty beat or a skull-inspired makeup look will seal the deal. On the flip side, if you're partial to a sexy costume, a full glam pink leopard look or an adorable floral fairy-inspired beat will come in major clutch. In other words, the possibilities are truly endless for a gag-worthy Halloween makeup look. All you need are the right makeup essentials to bring your creative vision to life. Relying on only your costume to do the talking on Halloween is child's play. Halloween makeup products can not only enhance your look but also help you earn a spot on a best-dressed list. If you're ready to step your game up in the Halloween makeup department, you've come to the right place. Here are six Halloween makeup products — from eyeshadow palettes to lip oils — that will help you sculpt the ultimate spooky season beauty beat. Cheers to a memorable and safe Halloween! Happy shopping, Beauties!

1. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix There’s no denying that Danessa Myricks Beauty is a go-to for multifunctional makeup products, and the brand’s Colorfix offering is no exception for the spooky season. Known as a buildable high-pigment color, this offering is available in mattes, nudes, metallics, and glaze formulations in various colors to help you bring any look to life.

2. House of Lashes Iconic Luxe Lashes No Halloween makeup look is complete without adding a fluffy lash set. The House of Lashes Iconic Luxe offering takes your beauty look to new heights thanks to its flared construction that creates a gorgeous cat-eye effect. In addition, these lashes are dense and provide major volume, which gives your fringe a more dramatic look.

3. LYS Beauty Higher Standards Cream Glow Blush Stick Depending on your costume of choice, a flush of color — bold or demure — is a must to bring the look home. Instead of using any blush formula, up the ante with a long-lasting find that’ll complement your makeup perfectly and nourish your skin. The LYS Beauty Higher Standards Cream Glow Blush Stick offers seven hues, from soft pink to poppy orange, that will give your spooky season beat that extra “it” factor.





4. Nyx Cosmetics SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks For beauty mavens with a “go big or go home” Halloween mentality, your makeup look will likely extend beyond your canvas. That said, opting for makeup essentials in the special effects lane is key for a winning look. The Nyx Cosmetics SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks are perfect for beginners and novices to create standout looks. Boasting a cream-to-matte application, this pick will leave you with a natural finish lasting through a night of festivities.





5. Milani Cosmetics Fruit Fetish Lip Oil in Black Cherry Vanilla Vampires love the darkness, but the Milani Cosmetics Fruit Fetish Lip Oil in Black Cherry Vanilla will make your pout catch all the light. This new offering boasts a subtle blackish-plum color and adds the right amount of shine and nourishment to your lips for comfortable wear. Although this lip oil requires reapplication, there’s no need to worry about any product settling into the lines of your lips or dryness.