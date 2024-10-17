6 Halloween Makeup Products Perfect for the Spooky Season
6 Halloween Makeup Products That’ll Bring Your Spooky SZN Beauty Looks To Life
1. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix
There’s no denying that Danessa Myricks Beauty is a go-to for multifunctional makeup products, and the brand’s Colorfix offering is no exception for the spooky season. Known as a buildable high-pigment color, this offering is available in mattes, nudes, metallics, and glaze formulations in various colors to help you bring any look to life.
2. House of Lashes Iconic Luxe Lashes
No Halloween makeup look is complete without adding a fluffy lash set. The House of Lashes Iconic Luxe offering takes your beauty look to new heights thanks to its flared construction that creates a gorgeous cat-eye effect. In addition, these lashes are dense and provide major volume, which gives your fringe a more dramatic look.
3. LYS Beauty Higher Standards Cream Glow Blush Stick
Depending on your costume of choice, a flush of color — bold or demure — is a must to bring the look home. Instead of using any blush formula, up the ante with a long-lasting find that’ll complement your makeup perfectly and nourish your skin. The LYS Beauty Higher Standards Cream Glow Blush Stick offers seven hues, from soft pink to poppy orange, that will give your spooky season beat that extra “it” factor.
4. Nyx Cosmetics SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks
For beauty mavens with a “go big or go home” Halloween mentality, your makeup look will likely extend beyond your canvas. That said, opting for makeup essentials in the special effects lane is key for a winning look. The Nyx Cosmetics SFX Face & Body Paint Sticks are perfect for beginners and novices to create standout looks. Boasting a cream-to-matte application, this pick will leave you with a natural finish lasting through a night of festivities.
5. Milani Cosmetics Fruit Fetish Lip Oil in Black Cherry Vanilla
Vampires love the darkness, but the Milani Cosmetics Fruit Fetish Lip Oil in Black Cherry Vanilla will make your pout catch all the light. This new offering boasts a subtle blackish-plum color and adds the right amount of shine and nourishment to your lips for comfortable wear. Although this lip oil requires reapplication, there’s no need to worry about any product settling into the lines of your lips or dryness.
6. Juvia's Place Culture 2 Palette
Hello, color! No matter what Halloween costume you have planned, a well-rounded eyeshadow palette can bring your look together. From muted mattes to fierce metallics, Juvia’s Place Culture 2 Palette offers an intense color payoff for a memorable look. Inspired by the craftsmanship of West African masks, the palette features 30 shades that play well together to create subtle and dramatic looks.
6 Halloween Makeup Products That’ll Bring Your Spooky SZN Beauty Looks To Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com