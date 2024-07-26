Listen Live
50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2024

Published on July 26, 2024

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Welcome, football fanatics!

The exciting season of fantasy football is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist planning to claim the crown for the most creative team name in your league or a last minute drafter gearing up for tonight’s crucial picks (don’t forget to add that eye-catching profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting.

Every year, without fail, we immerse ourselves in a sea of lists and rankings to find that perfect fantasy football team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from existing player names molding them into unique creations and sometimes we just flat out think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2024 so far it has been: Hawk Tua Tagovailoa

Well enough with America’s pick it’s now time for you to pick, scroll down and enjoy the best list of fantasy football names you’re going to find this season.

Supporting sources: Goal.comBleacher NationPro Football NetworkAthlon SportsParadeFantasy JocksThe CoolistFantasy Team AdviceFF FaceoffFantasy Football Hub

Let’s get into 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2024. ⬇

1. Bijan Mustard

Bijan Mustard
Source: Getty

2. Under The InfluWentz

Under The InfluWentz
Source: Getty

3. I Need Goff Money

I Need Goff Money
Source: Getty

4. Hawk Tua Tagovailoa

Hawk Tua Tagovailoa
Source: Getty

5. CeeDee Nutz

CeeDee Nutz
Source: Getty

6. The Dak Side

The Dak Side
Source: Getty

7. Morning Chubb

Morning Chubb
Source: Getty

8. Getaway Carr

Getaway Carr
Source: Getty

9. Making a Younghoe Koo

Making a Younghoe Koo
Source: Getty

10. My Ball Zach Ertz

My Ball Zach Ertz
Source: Getty

11. No Hard Theilens

No Hard Theilens
Source: Getty

12. Unsolicited Dak Pics

Unsolicited Dak Pics
Source: Getty

13. Backfield Penetration

Backfield Penetration
Source: Getty

14. Kareem Pie

Kareem Pie
Source: Getty

15. Blood, Sweat, & Beers

Blood, Sweat, & Beers
Source: Getty

16. Fourth & DRUNK!

Fourth & DRUNK!
Source: Getty

17. Show Me Your TD's

Show Me Your TD's
Source: Getty

18. Waiver Wire Jesus

Waiver Wire Jesus
Source: Getty

19. Kissing Cousins

Kissing Cousins
Source: Getty

20. Country Roads, Take Mahomes

Country Roads, Take Mahomes
Source: Getty

21. Your'e Not Worthy

Your'e Not Worthy
Source: Getty

22. Howdy Naber

Howdy Naber
Source: Getty

23. BuffaLow Blow

BuffaLow Blow
Source: Getty

24. Hyde Your Wife

Hyde Your Wife
Source: Getty

25. Tushpushers

Tushpushers
Source: Getty

26. Chubb E. Cheese

Chubb E. Cheese
Source: Getty

27. Loud & Stroud

Loud & Stroud
Source: Getty

28. Myles High Club

Myles High Club
Source: Getty

29. Hockenson Loogies

Hockenson Loogies
Source: Getty

30. Bad Mother Tucker

Bad Mother Tucker
Source: Getty

31. Hail Mary Hopefuls

Hail Mary Hopefuls
Source: Getty

32. Darnell Mooned Me

Darnell Mooned Me
Source: Getty

33. Gridiron Gambler

Gridiron Gambler
Source: Getty

34. Abusement Park

Abusement Park
Source: Getty

35. Lambo Leapers

Lambo Leapers
Source: Getty

36. Tannehillbillies

Tannehillbillies
Source: Getty

37. How I Metcalf Your Mother

How I Metcalf Your Mother
Source: Getty

38. Etienne Phone Home

Etienne Phone Home
Source: Getty

39. The League Complainer

The League Complainer
Source: Getty

40. Deshaunorable Charge

Deshaunorable Charge
Source: Getty

41. Bed, Bath, & Bijan

Bed, Bath, & Bijan
Source: Getty

42. Pigskin Pranker

Pigskin Pranker
Source: Getty

43. Hurts To Play Me

Hurts To Play Me
Source: Getty

44. Thank God It's Sunday

Thank God It's Sunday
Source: Getty

45. FULL SEND

FULL SEND
Source: Getty

46. Russell Sprouts

Russell Sprouts
Source: Getty

47. Get Your Butker Back In The Kitchen

Get Your Butker Back In The Kitchen
Source: Getty

48. Tua Legit To Quit

Tua Legit To Quit
Source: Getty

49. LaPorta Potty

LaPorta Potty
Source: Getty

50. That's What Shaheed Said

That's What Shaheed Said
Source: Getty

50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2024 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

