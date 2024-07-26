50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2024

Welcome, football fanatics!

The exciting season of fantasy football is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist planning to claim the crown for the most creative team name in your league or a last minute drafter gearing up for tonight’s crucial picks (don’t forget to add that eye-catching profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting.

Every year, without fail, we immerse ourselves in a sea of lists and rankings to find that perfect fantasy football team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from existing player names molding them into unique creations and sometimes we just flat out think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2024 so far it has been: Hawk Tua Tagovailoa

Well enough with America’s pick it’s now time for you to pick, scroll down and enjoy the best list of fantasy football names you’re going to find this season.