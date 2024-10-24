Listen Live
50 Cent Tells Drake He Didn't Lose Anything Following K.Dot Beef

50 Cent Shares The Advice He Gave To Drake, X Accuses Him of Coddling The Canadian Rapper

Published on October 24, 2024

Source: Elsa / Getty / 50 Cent

50 Cent has been in his share of Hip-Hop battles, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he had some advice for Drake, but many are giving the Queen’s rapper the side eye for what he said.
In a recent interview with Billboard, 50 Cent touched on many topics, including his Las Vegas residency and his 07 sales battle with Ye, aka Kanye West, but his comments regarding Drake’s dustup with Kendrick Lamar were quite interesting. Speaking with Billboard’s Michael Saponara, the Queens rapper uttered Drake’s name numerous times, likening the Canadian rapper’s current stance with Hip-Hop fans to when he dropped his album, Curtis. “Drake is in that position right now,” 50 Cent said, noting that he is a fan of Kendrick Lamar but also doesn’t feel that any music put out by Drake during the beef “was wack at any point.” Saponara asked 50 Cent if he had any advice for the 6 God, and he pretty much coddled Drake, telling him he didn’t lose anything in his lyrical battle with K.Dot. “On some real shit, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well, what did you lose?’” 50 said. “What exactly did he lose, if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherfucking thing, man. If that’s the moment, you keep your creative energy in the right place, and keep creating.”

Social Media Does Not Agree With 50 Cent

50 Cent might feel that way, but many others don’t. “If you fight somebody, and afterwards your dawg tells you “it don’t matter cuz you got more bitches than him” or “you got more money than that nigga”………he is confirming that you indeed lost that fight,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.  True. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. True

2. A clear sign you lost

3. LOL

4. Howling

5. Facts

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

