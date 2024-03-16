50 Cent Has A Hilarious Response To Michael Rainey Jr. Claiming He Was Blindsided By ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Cancellation

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Power never ends, but that will be the case for one of the spinoff series, Power Book II: Ghost. The show’s main star, Michael Rainey Jr., claims the news blindsided him.

Thursday, Starz shocked fans of the hit drama series when it announced that Power Book II: Ghost would end with the arrival of season 4, and it would be broken up into two parts.

Our Young Icon, Michael Rainey Jr., who plays the lead, Tariq “Riq” St. Patrick, took to social media, revealing he was blindsided by the news of his spinoff show being canceled.

The 23-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and wrote in his Instagram Stories, “Don’t ask me nothing idk what’s going on in their offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho I guess.” In another post, he shared a photo of a tweet from L. Darian, a writer on the show, claiming, “ain’t hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show.”

Of course, 50 Cent, who, along with series creator Courtney A. Kemp, was instrumental in getting the show on the cable network, had something to say to the young actor.

In a post on his personal X account, 50 Cent claims he tried to tell Rainey Jr. the news but couldn’t because Rainey Jr. didn’t pick up his phone.

“Yeah because @michaelraineyjr don’t answer his phone [shrug emoji],” the G-Unit general wrote.

Damn.

The Power Universe Continues On

The news that Power Book II: Ghost is coming to an abrupt end comes after Starz announced that a new spinoff series, Origins, is in development and will follow the origins of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and his drug-dealing partner, Tommy Egan.

There are also news seasons of Power Book IV: Force starring Joseph Sikora and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which are still on the books.

Fans were just as surprised as Rainey Jr. to learn their favorite show was coming to an end. You can see their reactions in the gallery below.

