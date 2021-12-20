The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to hip-hop, every rapper in the game at some point has made the claim of being greatest of all time. However, only a few embody the skills, have achieved the accolades and also showcased the longevity to truly take on the crown.

One person that believes they fit the criteria is 50 Cent, and with over two decades in the game and millions of records sold the New York rap vet may be right — right?

Earlier today the chart-topping hip-hop mogul sent out a tweet that seemed to simultaneously announce both his dominance in the game and retirement from it. “Smile my next album might be my last,” 50 wrote with a laughing emoji next to it, going on to add, “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nelson, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh.” He closed out his tweet with a strong affirmation that somewhat contradicted the first part, penning, “Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done.”

On top of making five hit albums, appearing in dozens of films as an actor, producing the still-ongoing Power Universe for STARZ network and holding CEO positions in various business ventures, 50 Cent definitely has the resume to fit GOAT status.

In contrast, it has been over seven years since 50 Cent dropped a solid studio album, and his 2015 bankruptcy changed the way many people saw his big baller status as a rapper. On top of that, it’s no secret that he’s been more known for engaging in public beefs (see: Madonna) than dropping bangers as of late.

As far as “greatest of all time” is concerned, does 50 Cent make it on your top 10 dead or alive list? Let us know, and see what many on social media had to say below:

50 Cent Calls Himself “Top 10 Dead Or Alive” — Is He Right? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com