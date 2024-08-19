5 Times DDG Proved He Was Made For Fatherhood

DDG embraces fatherhood in a beautiful and comical way Since the birth of their first child, DDG has beautifully embraced fatherhood. The dotting dad shares photos and videos of his mini-me spending time together, which will warm your heart. Fans joke that baby Halo is exhausted by his overzealous papa, who constantly engages him in meaningless conversations and dance videos. When Chloe Bailey referred to baby Halo as “the best nephew in the world” in her recent RELATED: DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips Or Flights Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “Halo like: “I’m sick of you and this bald spot dad!!” ,” one fan commented. “Halle need to get Halo from uuu ,” another fan joked. “I know halo hate to see his daddy coming lmao he be getting on that baby nerves real bad ,” another fan wrote. Fans had a lot to say when they learned that Bailey and DDG were expecting their first child together, but they’re changing their tune now that they see the proud dad in action. Not only is he extremely present as a dad, but he proves in his most annoying way why he was made for fatherhood. Check out five times DDG made us swoon on DaddyTok. Rapper DDG’s TikTok has become a shrine to his son, Halo, and it is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. The first-time parent went from hiding the 7-month-old baby from the world to sharing all of his adorable moments, including dance sessions with dad, on the internet.DDG and Halle Bailey began dating in early 2022 before welcoming their first child in December 2023. Fans were critical of their relationship when the two first got together. Between the rumors of him cheating and his public moments of disrespect, people weren’t thrilled to learn of Bailey’s pregnancy with the popular YouTuber.Since the birth of their first child, DDG has beautifully embraced fatherhood. The dotting dad shares photos and videos of his mini-me spending time together, which will warm your heart. Fans joke that baby Halo is exhausted by his overzealous papa, who constantly engages him in meaningless conversations and dance videos. When Chloe Bailey referred to baby Halo as “the best nephew in the world” in her recent HelloBeautiful cover story , we figured it had something to do with his extremely high level of patience for his daddy’s shenanigans.In a TikTok posted in July, DDG holds his son while he attempts to take food from another boy sitting on the couch. “Son, listen. You gotta stop showing the bald spot. You gotta go to your uncle’s doctor in Turkey. I told you that,” he says to the baby as he exposes the missing patch of hair on the back of his head.“Halo like: “I’m sick of you and this bald spot dad!!”,” one fan commented. “Halle need to get Halo from uuu,” another fan joked. “I know halo hate to see his daddy coming lmao he be getting on that baby nerves real bad,” another fan wrote. Fans had a lot to say when they learned that Bailey and DDG were expecting their first child together, but they’re changing their tune now that they see the proud dad in action. Not only is he extremely present as a dad, but he proves in his most annoying way why he was made for fatherhood. Check out five times DDG made us swoon on DaddyTok.

1. Baby Halo Crip walks Baby Halo showed off his fancy foot work in DDG’s latest TikTok video. As the baby hopped around with a blinged out chain around his neck, the 26-year old rapper shared a proud smile. In the comment section a fan wrote, “I think Halo the only kid who was born into money, that actually spends time more time with his parents than his nanny.” DDG responded proudly saying, “He ain’t have a nanny since he was 4 months, we full time 🫡♥️”

2. Baby Halo and DDG face swap In a face-swap filter, DDG posed with his son on his lap as he mouthed the words to his latest song, “Trickin.'” “I know halo hate to see ddg coming wit his phone 😭😭🤦🏾‍♀️,” a fan wrote. “Halo babysitting DDG😭,” another fan joked.

3. DDG disturbs baby Halo's first concert As baby Halo sits on his mom’s lap, taking in his first concert, his dad waves his hand in his face to get his attention. Halo’s ignore-game is on lock because he doesn’t break his intense stare at the stage. “We will def see a vlog from Future Halo called “Surviving DDG” 😂,” one fan commented. “‘If i don’t look he’ll go away 😂😂😂😂,'” another fan wrote.

4. Is Halo babysitting DDG or… In another TikTok, DDG allows his intrusive thoughts take over when he takes a sip of baby Halo’s bottle. “I can’t believe this the shi he be crying over,” he captioned the video. “Halle better be paying Halo for baby sitting this man,” joked one fan.