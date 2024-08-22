5 Kamala Harris Style Staples We Can Expect To See On The Presidential Campaign Trail

5 Style Moments To Expect During Kamala Harris's Presidential Campaign
The 2024 election collection is officially live today, bringing together a fierce lineup of apparel and accessories that showcase designs from icons like Aurora James, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Thom Browne, and Victor Glemaud. Out of the 16 designers who joined forces for this launch, five are making their debut in presidential campaign merch — enter Ulla Johnson, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria, Rachel Scott, and Bettina Benson to the scene. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Brett Heyman, Vera Wang, and Joseph Altuzarra return, having previously lent their talents to Joe Biden’s “Believe in Better” 2020 campaign.
VP Harris’s staple looks are sure to shine brightly during the presidential campaign. Here are 5 key pieces we anticipate seeing on our future president.
1. Pearlfection
As a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Harris’ love for pearls runs deep. In 1986, during her senior year at Howard University, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined the prestigious sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). In a 2020 Vanity Fair article, AKA’s international president, Glenda Glover, shared her perspective on the symbolic significance of the strand of pearls worn by sorority members. According to Glover, the pearls represent the unity and solidarity among AKA members. This moment holds great importance for AKA, African Americans and women as a whole. Regardless of whether an individual wears pearls, they are an inspiring symbol.
2. Chuck Revolution
Another first for the VP was how she showcased Chuck Taylors during her first campaign; she was the first candidate to do so. In the 2020 election campaign, Harris became known for her signature footwear choice: the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Low-top sneakers. She was frequently photographed wearing these shoes on the campaign trail. Harris’s embrace of the sneakers culminated in her posing for the cover of “Vogue” magazine while wearing them, further solidifying their status as a symbol of her personal style and relatability.
When she arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention on August 18, the presidential-elect traded in her pumps for a classic pair of black chucks.
3. Suited Up
It’s no secret that the Oakland native is the queen of modern pantsuits. Harris has revolutionized power dressing, introducing a refreshing take on classic power suiting. She has created a sophisticated and understated foundation for her ensembles by opting for muted tones. These muted tones provide a canvas for her to incorporate unique elements and intricate details that elevate the overall look. Harris skillfully adds flair to her suits through the incorporation of sophisticated tops.
4. Coats, Coats and more COATS!
One hallmark of Harris’ journey was the 2021 Inauguration Day. She took the oath of office while wearing a coordinated purple Christopher John Rogers dress and coat, showcasing her support for Black American designers throughout her term. Later that evening, she chose a structured black tuxedo coat over a black sequin dress by Sergio Hudson for the Inauguration festivities.
5. Silk Press Shawty
We understand the power of the silk press, and so does Kamala. Vice President Harris revealed her hair care routine during an interview with actress Keke Palmer. Palmer asked Harris about her hair, specifically how often she gets a silk press. Harris surprised Palmer by responding that she doesn’t use a curling iron but instead uses a round brush. Harris explained that she uses a boar-bristle brush and that the process takes time but is necessary to avoid too much heat damage. Palmer expressed the shock of many Twitter users at Harris’s hair care routine.
