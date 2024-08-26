5 Demure Fall Fashion Pieces You Need This Season

According to social media, it will be a “demure” fall fashion season, and we are here for it. If you’ve recently seen the phrase “very demure” used repeatedly in the virtual world, know you’re not in the Twilight Zone. You are simply amidst a trend that is currently the backdrop for every style story.

Do you see how I look very presentable?

The phrase has bombarded the virtual world, with everybody and their mama (even celebrities) incorporating it into their posts. And while it may be just a quick fad to some, it’s been a thing in the fashion world, specifically with fall fashion. Modest yet classy styles are plentiful during the upcoming season, thus making the “very demure” aesthetic perfect for this cozy time of the year. Pieces like sweater dresses, classic boots, and sleek jackets are all staples for the fall and flawlessly channel the demure trend.

The Reemergence of Demure

While the word demure (meaning modest and reserved) is ages old, its recent reemergence and obsession can be attributed to beauty influencer and transgendered woman

Jools Lebron

, who used the term to describe her workplace look. In a video she posted to both TikTok and Instagram, she showed her followers her toned-down makeup beat and modest top, which she reserves for professional settings. “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease,” the blogger quipped. “I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. Do you see how I look very presentable?”

Since the viral video, social media has taken the phrase “very demure” and applied it to all kinds of things (some absolutely hilarious), but in this article, we are applying it to style. This phrase in the fashion world describes a very sleek look that reflects simplicity and class. From earth tones to animal print and denim on denim, fall fashion is gearing up for a “very demure” season, and we’ve got the scoop on the meek styles below. Get into it!