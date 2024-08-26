5 Demure Fall Fashion Pieces You Need This Season

Here Are 5 Demure Fall Fashion Looks
Do you see how I look very presentable?The phrase has bombarded the virtual world, with everybody and their mama (even celebrities) incorporating it into their posts. And while it may be just a quick fad to some, it's been a thing in the fashion world, specifically with fall fashion. Modest yet classy styles are plentiful during the upcoming season, thus making the "very demure" aesthetic perfect for this cozy time of the year. Pieces like sweater dresses, classic boots, and sleek jackets are all staples for the fall and flawlessly channel the demure trend.
The Reemergence of DemureWhile the word demure (meaning modest and reserved) is ages old, its recent reemergence and obsession can be attributed to beauty influencer and transgendered woman Jools Lebron, who used the term to describe her workplace look. In a video she posted to both TikTok and Instagram, she showed her followers her toned-down makeup beat and modest top, which she reserves for professional settings. “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease,” the blogger quipped. “I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. Do you see how I look very presentable?” Since the viral video, social media has taken the phrase “very demure” and applied it to all kinds of things (some absolutely hilarious), but in this article, we are applying it to style. This phrase in the fashion world describes a very sleek look that reflects simplicity and class. From earth tones to animal print and denim on denim, fall fashion is gearing up for a “very demure” season, and we’ve got the scoop on the meek styles below. Get into it!
1. Animal Print
Animal print isn’t going anywhere, and what better way to channel the demure style than in a chic print that gives classy and stylish vibes? This fall, stock up on those leopard and zebra prints, pair it with a cute bag, and call it a “very demure” day.
2. Denim on Denim
Denim is demure! It is a style staple that will transcend the times and can be dressed up or down for a casual or elaborate look. Get your denim gear up because this fall will be all about the fabric.
3. Earth Tones
What’s more modest than earth tones? This season, earth tones will be outside, and if you want to get your “very demure” style popping, toned-down colors are the way to go. Grab you some browns, olive greens, and rust hues to get your earth-toned gear up.
4. Pop of Red
A pop of red is as classic as it gets. This color can elevate any look into the chic category if done correctly. Turn your simple outfits into sleek runway looks with red shoes, a purse, socks, etc.
5. Trousers
A pair of trousers is one of the most classic looks in the fashion industry. It doesn’t get any demure than this garment. These versatile pants will be in heavy rotation this fall, and rightfully so. They can be styled in many ways, making them a go-to piece.
