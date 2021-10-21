The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Black beauty lovers would largely agree that our own creatives have shaken up the industry. What was once a time where the pickings were slim in the world of makeup to skincare, has now become a never-ending marketplace of useful essentials. Luckily for us, our reach on the beauty industry continues to grow by the minute.

That said, making our Black dollars count is of the utmost importance. By buying and supporting Black beauty brands, we’re ensuring that our coins are going back into the community and helping our beloved brands take their businesses to the next level. After all, we all we got!

From clay masks that come in handy to remove impurities and debris from our manes to facial oils that allow our melanin-rich skin to radiate around the clock, the possibilities are endless with Black beauty brands.

With that in mind, it’s time to give you the rundown of your best in Black beauty for this week! From makeup, skincare, body care, and more, you’ll be able to find some new gems to add to your daily routine. So, it’s time to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to shop til you drop!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com