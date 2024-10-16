5 Black Female Artists Who Made History With Their Record-Breaking Tours

PF2 should be higher). Complex sourced data from Touring Data to fuel their latest list highlighting the highest-grossing rap tours. The head Barb came in at No.4 (despite her and 50 Cent claiming).

Pink Friday 2 World Tour with an impressive

gross of $67 million

and 439,000 tickets sold, marking it as the highest-grossing and best-selling rap tour by a woman in history.

Kicking off the tour on March 1 in Oakland, California, Minaj earned $2.3 million from 14,000 tickets at her opening show. Over the course of 34 performances across American and Canadian arenas, she concluded the tour on May 13 in Oklahoma City.

The Pink Friday 2

routing featured four double-header events, bringing in over $3 million in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Toronto. Notably, her two shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 4 and May 1 were standout performances, grossing $4.3 million and attracting 28,100 attendees.

Nicki Minaj’s Madison Square Garden show broke a record alone.

It’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj is solidifying her status as the queen of hip-hop. Over the spring, the mother of one was already on track to achieve the huge milestone when her

Pink Friday 2 World Tour

tour hit a remarkable feat within just the first 17 performances. The tour amassed an impressive $34.9 million USD with fewer than 20 shows,

Touring Data

reported.

The outlet noted that the Trinidadian rapper also claimed the title for the highest-grossing concert. On March 30, she generated a staggering $2.857 million USD from her show at Madison Square Garden, setting the bar ridiculously high. According to Billboard, the New York City show was the highest-grossing stop of the entire tour.

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only female artist making waves in the touring scene. Here are four more Black female artists who have achieved remarkable success during their globally renowned tours.

Pink Friday 2 World Tour is the highest-grossing female rap tour of all time making her the first femcee to achieve the history-defining moment.Nicki