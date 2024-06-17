Listen Live
Entertainment

37 Songs for Kendrick Lamars 37th Birthday

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

As we celebrate Kendrick Lamar’s 37th birthday, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the monumental impact he’s had on the world of music and beyond. Hailing from Compton, California, Kendrick has transformed the hip-hop landscape with his profound lyrics, storytelling prowess, and innovative soundscapes. From his early days with *Section.80* to the Pulitzer Prize-winning *DAMN.*, Kendrick’s discography is a testament to his artistic evolution and social consciousness.

This specially curated playlist features 37 of his most iconic tracks, capturing the essence of his journey and the depth of his influence. Songs like “HUMBLE.” and “Alright” showcase his ability to create anthems that resonate with the masses, while tracks such as “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” and “How Much a Dollar Cost” delve into introspective and societal themes. Whether it’s the raw energy of “m.A.A.d city” or the reflective nature of “FEAR.”, each song highlights a different facet of Kendrick’s genius.

Here’s to celebrating not just a birthday, but a legacy. Happy 37th, Kendrick Lamar!

37 Songs for Kendrick Lamars 37th Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. HUMBLE.” – DAMN. (2017)

2. “Alright” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

3. “Swimming Pools (Drank)” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

4. “DNA.” – DAMN. (2017)

5. “B***h, Don’t Kill My Vibe” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

6. “King Kunta” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

7. “Money Trees” (feat. Jay Rock) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

8. Not Like Us

9. euphoria kendrick lamar

10. Silent Hill Kodak Black

11. “Backseat Freestyle” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

12. “LOYALTY.” (feat. Rihanna) – DAMN. (2017)

13. “m.A.A.d city” (feat. MC Eiht) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

14. “LOVE.” (feat. Zacari) – DAMN. (2017)

15. “Poetic Justice” (feat. Drake) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

16. Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar – Like That (Official Audio)

17. Kendrick Lamar – N95

18. Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – family ties (Official Video)

19. “ELEMENT.” – DAMN. (2017)

20. “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

21. untitled 07 | levitate

22. “A.D.H.D” – Section.80 (2011)

23. “PRIDE.” – DAMN. (2017)

24. “XXX.” (feat. U2) – DAMN. (2017)

25. “HiiiPoWeR” – Section.80 (2011)

26. Beyoncé – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) – (Official Lyric Video)

27. Kendrick Lamar, SZA – All The Stars

28. Kendrick Lamar – Die Hard ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer (Official Audio)

29. SZA – Doves In The Wind (Audio) ft. Kendrick Lamar

30. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake – King’s Dead (Official Music Video)

31. A$AP ROCKY – F**kin’ Problems ft. Drake, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar

32. Freedom

33. Mike Will Made-It – Perfect Pint ft. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane & Rae Sremmurd

34. Lil Wayne – Mona Lisa (Lyrics) ft. Kendrick Lamar

35. Rich The Kid – New Freezer ft. Kendrick Lamar

36. Kendrick Lamar – i (Official Video)

37. Kendrick Lamar – Purple Hearts ft. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah (Official Audio)

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Ice Spice
Contests

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Ice Spice August 26 at 713 Music Hall

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

We Are One 2024_DL Update
News

We Are One: Celebrating 19 Local Juneteenth Heroes

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

99_murphy_lawrence 8 items
Entertainment News

Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie ‘Life’ We Still Quote Everyday

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close