32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

32 NFL teams – 1 fact from each. From historic milestones and quirky traditions to legendary stories and unforgettable moments.
1. Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals are the oldest team in the NFL.
2. Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons are the oldest major professional sports team in the United States without a championship. They've appeared in two Super Bowls, losing to the Denver Broncos in 1998 and the New England Patriots in 2018.
3. Baltimore Ravens – The team's name comes from Edgar Allan Poe's poem The Raven, and was chosen in a fan contest that received 33,288 votes. Poe lived in Baltimore early in his career and is buried there. Other names that were considered included "Marauders", "Americans", and "Bombers".
4. Buffalo Bills – The Bills' nickname is a play on the name of Buffalo Bill Cody, a famous Wild West showman.
5. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium—the current name of the team's home—wasn't ready for the Panthers until 1996, so their first season was played at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
6. Chicago Bears – The Bears played at Wrigley Field from 1921 to 1970.
7. Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals have won three AFC championships, in 1981, 1988, and 2021, but have never won a Super Bowl.
8. Cleveland Browns – Back in the day of using leather helmets the Cleveland Browns would where white helmets during day games but they would paint their leather helmets orange during night games because they could not where white helmets because a white ball was used during night games.
9. Dallas Cowboys – The Dallas Cowboys hold the NFL record for most consecutive winning seasons with 20 from 1966 to 1985.
10. Denver Broncos – The Broncos' winningest coach is Mike Shanahan, with a record of 138-86-0.
11. Detroit Lions – The Detroit Lions are the only NFC team to have not yet made an appearance in the NFL Super Bowl.
12. Green Bay Packers – The Packers are the only non-profit professional sports team in the United States that is owned by the community.
13. Houston Texans – NFL's youngest franchise: The Texans became the NFL's 32nd franchise in 2002.
14. Indianapolis Colts – The Colts are one of two teams to win a Super Bowl while based in two different cities, Baltimore (1971) and Indianapolis (2007).
15. Jacksonville Jaguars – In 1995, the Jacksonville Jaguars became the first expansion team in league history to record a . 500-or-better division record in its first season.
16. Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, which some say is one of the best stadiums in the world due to its acoustics and seating design.
17. Las Vegas Raiders – The Raiders are known as the "Team of the Decades" because they are the only team to play in the Super Bowl in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. They are also sometimes considered the NFL's "villains" because of their reputation for rough play.
18. Los Angeles Chargers – The original owner of the team Barron Hilton had the idea to advertise his new venture by calling his team “Chargers”, which meant he wanted people to be credit card chargers.
19. Los Angeles Rams – In 1948, the Rams became the first professional football team to add an insignia to their helmets, a pair of golden ram's horns.
20. Miami Dolphins – The 1972 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to record a perfect season.
21. Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings have appeared in four Super Bowls but have yet to win a championship.
22. New England Patriots – Upon leaving for Foxborough, Massachusetts in 1971, the team was set to be rechristened “The Bay State Patriots.” The name was rejected when people pointed out the abbreviation would be “The B.S. Patriots.”
23. New Orleans Saints – The Saints were awarded an NFL expansion team on November 1, 1966, which just happened to be All-Saints Day.
24. New York Giants – The Giants have been fortunate to witness some extraordinary catches throughout NFL history. Players like David Tyree’s “Helmet Catch” and Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed grabs have solidified their place in football lore.
25. New York Jets – Sonny Werblin renamed the team the New York Jets since the team would play near LaGuardia Airport and because it rhymed with the New York Mets as they would be playing in Shea Stadium.
26. Philadelphia Eagles – In 1943, the Eagles and Pittsburgh franchises merged due to a player shortage during World War II. The team was called "Phil-Pitt" but became known as the "Steagles".
27. Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers are the only team to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice and the first team to win four Super Bowls. They have six Super Bowl victories in total, which is more than any other team.
28. San Francisco 49ers – The team's name comes from the gold rush voyagers who rushed west.
29. Seattle Seahawks – The Seahawks' fans are known as the 12th Man, and have been since the franchise's early seasons.
30. Tennessee Titans – The Titans were the first NFL team to play most of their games in a dome, the Houston Astrodome, while they were still the Oilers. They've also relocated twice, moving to Memphis in 1997 and then to Nashville in 1998.
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – In 2021 Tom Brady won his 7th super bowl with the tampa bay buccaneers
32. Washington Commanders – The Washington Commanders had the NFL's first marching band (1937), first radio network (1944) and first fully televised season (1950).
