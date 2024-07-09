Listen Live
30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists

Published on July 9, 2024

In the realm of fantasy football, a creative team name can make your league experience even more enjoyable. This season, infuse your lineup with the smooth sounds of R&B by drawing inspiration from your favorite artists. From Beyoncé’s Blitzers and Usher’s Underdogs to PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers and Giveon’s Gridiron, these names combine the excitement of the gridiron with the soulful vibes of modern and classic R&B. Whether you’re a fan of The Weeknd’s Winners or Summer Walker’s Warriors, these clever team names will ensure your fantasy football squad stands out in style.

1. Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé)

Source: adidas

2. Usher's Underdogs (Usher)

Source: Getty

3. Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna)

Source: Harper's Bazaar

4. Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)

Source: Getty

5. Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown)

Source: RCA

6. The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd)

Source: No Kable Productions

7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)

Source: Getty

8. Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo)

Source: Getty

9. Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)

Source: Getty

10. Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz)

Source: @PhotosByBeanz

11. Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel)

Source: Majic 102.1

12. John Legend's Lineup (John Legend)

Source: Getty

13. Ciara's Catches (Ciara)

Source: Getty

14. Khalid's Kings (Khalid)

Source: Getty

15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)

Source: Cincinnati Music Festival

16. SZA's Stunners (SZA)

Source: exposure america

17. Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean)

Source: Getty

18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)

Source: TV One

19. Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai)

Source: Meeno

20. TLC's Total Control (TLC)

Source: Getty

21. Babyface's Ballers (Babyface)

Source: Getty

22. Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah)

Source: Getty

23. Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti)

Source: iONEDigital

24. Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu)

Source: Getty

25. Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)

Source: n/a

26. Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker)

Source: Getty

27. Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat)

Source: @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

28. Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox)

Source: AP/Invision

29. PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)

Source: Getty

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists was originally published on hot1009.com

