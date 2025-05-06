3 Peat: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Expecting Another Baby
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are preparing to expand their family once again. The superstar couple revealed they’re expecting their third child. The announcement came subtly but unmistakably when Rihanna arrived at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, turning heads with a striking look that prominently displayed her baby bump. Though she chose not to speak with reporters, her radiant appearance said it all. Rocky, who served as a co-chair for the star-studded evening, confirmed the news during a brief moment on the red carpet. “It’s time to show the people what we’ve been working on,” he joked, clearly thrilled about their growing family. He continued, “We’re happy, and it’s nice to feel all the love coming our way.” The pair, already parents to two young children, have often spoken publicly about their admiration and affection for one another. Rihanna has praised Rocky’s natural ability as a father, calling it one of the most attractive things about him. “It’s a different kind of love,” she previously shared. “Our kids adore him. I’m just in the background — he’s the star of the show when it comes to parenting.” Rocky, too, has expressed deep appreciation for Rihanna, especially the way they balance demanding careers with family life. Speaking to Billboard, he noted, “She’s the perfect partner. We make time for each other no matter how crazy our schedules get.” Their announcement has sparked celebration across the internet, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing excitement. As Rihanna continues to blend motherhood with her signature style and presence, and Rocky beams with pride, the couple is once again redefining what it means to grow a modern, loving family in the spotlight.
