Happy 27th birthday to the incredibly talented H.E.R.! Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson on June 27, 1997, H.E.R. has made an indelible mark on the music industry with her soulful voice, poignant lyrics, and timeless sound.
Starting with her breakthrough hit “Focus,” H.E.R. captivated audiences with her intimate and emotive style. Songs like “Best Part,” featuring Daniel Caesar, and “Every Kind of Way” further established her as a force in contemporary R&B, blending smooth vocals with heartfelt expressions of love and longing.
As she celebrates her 27th birthday, we celebrate H.E.R.’s remarkable journey and the impact of her music. Her songs not only resonate with listeners but also contribute to the rich tapestry of contemporary R&B, ensuring her place as one of the genre’s most influential and beloved artists. Here’s to many more years of incredible music from H.E.R.!
27 songs for H.E.R.’s 27th Birthday was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Focus
2. Best Part (feat. Daniel Caesar)
3. Damage
4. Slide (feat. YG)
5. Every Kind of Way
6. Comfortable
7. Could’ve Been (feat. Bryson Tiller)
8. I Used to Know Her
9. Fight for You
10. Hard Place
11. Changes
12. Slow Down (with Skip Marley)
13. Come Through (feat. Chris Brown)
14. Your Way
15. Hold On
16. My Song
17. We Made It
18. Cheat Code
19. Gone Away
20. Carried Away
21. As I Am
22. Fate
23. Pigment
24. Exhausted
25. Do to Me
26. Gut Feeling ft. H.E.R
27. Uninvited
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Three Texas Artists Make XXL's 2024 Freshman Class
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer
-
Feelin' Lucky? Enter to Play 'Lucky Number Seven' and Win BIG!!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21