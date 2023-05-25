25 Jobs That Should Likely Survive The AI & Robot Effect [List]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The chatter about artificial intelligence (AI) technology’s effects on various industries is terrifying for many professionals. However, one Twitter user used the innovative technology to share which industries will likely not be effected by AI and robots. Check out a list of careers inside.

Since the news of the impending WGA Strike, many people are concerned with the effects AI might have on their respective careers. It’s tough to replace pure humanity with a robot, but jobs in the service industry like estheticians are seeing the effects already. One video showed a customer getting her lashes done solely by a robot.

Still, nothing beats the connection between humans, and that is the danger AI brings to several industries. Fortunately for some, Twitter user Isaac Hayes III shares that at least these 25 jobs will still need us humans in the future.

Hayes asked the AI software known as Chat GPT to, “write a list of 25 jobs that will likely not be able to be performed by artificial intelligence and robots.”

His findings include jobs like psychologists, artists, elementary school teachers, event planners, actors, speech pathologists, and professional athletes. So, let’s encourage our young leaders to find more humane routes to pursue professionally or else we might all end up becoming customer service representatives like the characters in Prime Video’s “Upload” series.

It’s wild that we have to consider which professions to choose based on the growth of robots and AI, but it’s sadly a reality we must face. It’s happening whether we like it or not. Keep in mind: These careers could definitely still be effected in the future, but “likely” not.

Check out the 25 professions that will likely not be effected by AI or robots below:

