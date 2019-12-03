CLOSE
Playstation , playstation 2 , playstation 3
HomeEntertainment News

The 25 Greatest Games That Came Out On PlayStation Consoles

Posted December 3, 2019

25 Great Games That Came Out On PlayStation Consoles

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Sony’s greatest gift to the gaming world, the PlayStation turned 25 today (Dec.3), and to celebrate the console’s birthday, we racked our brains and took a stroll down memory lane thinking about the best games we played PS One – PlayStation 4.

The first PlayStation made its global debut to the world on Dec 3, 1994, in Japan selling over 100,000 units before becoming the first console to ever move 100 million units globally. PlayStation would go on to birth three other popular consoles, including the current generation system PlayStation 4 with the PlayStation 5 currently in development.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, PlayStation President & CEO SIE stated on the company’s blog:

“We struck a chord with the gaming community because PlayStation offered experiences beyond what anyone could ever imagine was possible with a home console. From the very start, we opened our arms to developers, providing them with the tools and technology to create beautiful, expansive worlds, and to experiment with new ideas. That approach led to the diversity of games PlayStation is known for, a true hallmark for our brand across multiple generations of hardware platforms.”

He tells no lies because, over the 25 years, PlayStation has delivered a bevy of games that helped solidified the console as a “great place to play” like Sony proudly claims. From Resident Evil, Metal Gear Solid, God of War all the way down to Twisted Metal, we comprised a list of our favorite PlayStation games in no particular order, of course.

Hit the gallery below, and feel free to let us know what games we didn’t include that should be on the list.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

The 25 Greatest Games That Came Out On PlayStation Consoles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. The Last of US (PS3)

2. Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)

3. Final Fantasy VII (PS One)

4. Twisted Metal 2 (PS One)

5. Metal Gear Solid (PS One)

6. Resident Evil (PS One)

7. God of War (PS4)

8. Shadow of The Colossus (PS2)

9. R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS One)

10. Chrono Cross (PS One)

11. Syphon Filter (PS One)

12. Einhander (PS One)

13. Until Dawn (PS4)

14. Parappa the Rapper (PS One)

15. Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

16. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of The Patriots (PS3)

17. Resident Evil 2 (PS One)

18. Resistance 3 (PS3)

19. Uncharted 4 (PS4)

20. Onimusha Warlords (PS2)

21. Legend of Dragoon (PS One)

22. Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Trailer (PS2)

23. Castlevania Symphony Of The Night

24. Crash Bandicoot 2 Cortex Strikes Back

25. Infamous: Second Son (PS4)

26.

Latest
2019 Billboard Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Cardi B Defends Offset After His Instagram &…
 5 hours ago
12.04.19
Kendrick Lamar
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 7 hours ago
12.04.19
CMA Awards 2019 Show
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 7 hours ago
12.04.19
No Limit Noodles: Master P Is Launching His…
 10 hours ago
12.04.19
Jay-Z’s Catalog Returns To Spotify On His 50th…
 10 hours ago
12.04.19
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
26 items
The 25 Greatest Games That Came Out On…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 Million In…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billie Eilish To Be…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Scarlett Johansson Reunites With Her Family of Assassins…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
File Photo of Aaliyah
Aaliyah's music is finally coming to streaming platforms
 1 day ago
12.03.19
15 items
15 Times Trina She Proved She Was The…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close