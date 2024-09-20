25 Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The United States Embark on a journey through the United States to explore the top 25 destinations for experiencing the mesmerizing beauty of fall foliage. This curated list will guide you to some of the nation’s most enchanting landscapes, where autumn’s palette of vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows paints breathtaking scenes. Imagine taking in panoramic views of colorful forests, winding through scenic drives that reveal nature’s artistry at every turn, and participating in outdoor adventures that make the most of the crisp fall air. Love Travel? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Whether you’re a seasoned leaf-peeper or a curious traveler seeking the magic of the season, this list promises a variety of stunning locales that capture the essence of autumn’s allure. Prepare to be inspired to visit these captivating spots, each offering its own unique charm and picturesque vistas. Take a look below at the 25 Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The United States. RELATED | Fall Is Also A Time For Severe Weather Potential

1. Austin, Texas Source: Getty In the fall, Austin, Texas, comes alive with a variety of seasonal activities and events. The city offers pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and outdoor adventures in the scenic Texas Hill Country. Visitors can enjoy Oktoberfest celebrations, haunted tours, and the renowned Austin City Limits Music Festival. The cooler weather is perfect for hiking, camping, and exploring local trails. Austin’s vibrant food scene also shines with seasonal flavors, including pumpkin pancakes and craft beers. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or cultural events, Austin provides a lively and festive atmosphere in the fall.

2. New River Gorge, West Virginia Source: Getty In the fall, New River Gorge in West Virginia transforms into a vibrant landscape with stunning autumn foliage. It’s a prime spot for outdoor adventures like hiking, mountain biking, and world-class whitewater rafting during Gauley Season. The park also hosts exciting events such as Bridge Day, where visitors can witness BASE jumping from the iconic New River Gorge Bridge. With its breathtaking views and seasonal activities, it’s an ideal fall destination.

3. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina Source: Getty In the fall, the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina offers a breathtaking display of autumn colors, with vibrant foliage peaking in mid to late October. The scenic drive features a variety of elevations, providing diverse views as the leaves change from the highest peaks to the lower valleys. Popular spots include Rough Ridge, Linn Cove Viaduct, and Linville Falls, where visitors can enjoy hiking, picnicking, and stunning vistas. The Parkway is a must-visit for those seeking to experience the beauty of fall in the Appalachian Mountains.

4. Split Rock Lighthouse, Minnesota Source: Getty In the fall, Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota offers breathtaking views of vibrant autumn foliage along the rocky coast of Lake Superior. This historic site, nestled within Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, provides a picturesque setting for hiking, photography, and exploring the lighthouse’s rich history. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, scenic trails, and the stunning backdrop of colorful leaves, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

5. Tallulah Falls, Georgia Source: Getty In the fall, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, offers a stunning display of vibrant autumn colors surrounding the dramatic Tallulah Gorge. Visitors can explore Tallulah Gorge State Park, where hiking trails provide breathtaking views of the gorge and its cascading waterfalls. The park hosts various seasonal events, including guided hikes and the Fall Equinox Sunset Hike. With its rich natural beauty and outdoor activities, Tallulah Falls is a perfect destination for enjoying the fall foliage and exploring the great outdoors.

6. Telluride, Colorado Source: Getty In the fall, Telluride, Colorado, is a picturesque destination with vibrant yellow aspens and crisp mountain air. Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and riding the scenic gondola. The town hosts several festivals, including the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival and the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival. With its stunning fall foliage and lively events, Telluride offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural experiences.

7. Saranac Lake, New York Source: Getty In the fall, Saranac Lake, New York, becomes a vibrant autumn destination with stunning foliage in shades of red, orange, and yellow. Visitors can enjoy scenic hikes, bike rides along the Adirondack Rail Trail, and paddling on the Saranac Lake chain of lakes. The town also offers cultural experiences like art walks, farmers’ markets, and local breweries. With its breathtaking natural beauty and lively arts scene, Saranac Lake is a perfect spot for a fall getaway.

8. Hawks Nest State Park, West Virginia Source: Getty In the fall, Hawks Nest State Park in West Virginia offers breathtaking views of the New River Gorge adorned with vibrant autumn colors. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails, jet boat rides on the New River, and scenic overlooks. The park’s lodge provides comfortable accommodations with stunning vistas. With its rich natural beauty and outdoor activities, Hawks Nest State Park is a perfect fall destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

9. Traverse City, Michigan Source: Getty In the fall, Traverse City, Michigan, transforms into a vibrant landscape of orange, crimson, and gold. Visitors can enjoy scenic fall color tours, explore local wineries and cideries, and participate in seasonal events like the Downtown Art Walk and Traverse City Beer Week. Outdoor activities abound, from hiking and biking to exploring pumpkin patches and corn mazes. With its stunning natural beauty and lively autumn festivities, Traverse City is a perfect fall destination.

10. Putnam County, Indiana Source: Getty In the fall, Putnam County, Indiana, offers picturesque landscapes with attractions like Clinton Falls and Cataract Falls. Clinton Falls is a charming small town with a scenic waterfall along Little Walnut Creek. Cataract Falls, located in Lieber State Recreation Area, is the largest waterfall by volume in Indiana, featuring two sets of falls on Mill Creek. Visitors can enjoy hiking, exploring covered bridges, and experiencing the natural beauty of the area, making it a delightful autumn destination.

11. Jim Thorpe, Pensylvania Source: Getty In the fall, Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, becomes a vibrant hub of autumn activities, highlighted by the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival. Held over the first three weekends in October, the festival features scenic train rides, arts and crafts, delicious food, and live music. Visitors can enjoy the charming cobblestone streets, colorful foliage, and outdoor adventures like whitewater rafting and hiking in the Lehigh River Gorge. With its rich history and stunning natural beauty, Jim Thorpe offers a perfect fall getaway.

12. Smokey Mountain national park, Tennessee Source: Getty In the fall, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee offers a breathtaking display of vibrant autumn colors, with over 100 species of deciduous trees transforming the landscape into a tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows. Visitors can enjoy scenic drives, hiking, and wildlife viewing, with popular spots like Clingmans Dome and Cades Cove providing stunning vistas. The park’s diverse elevations mean that fall colors can be enjoyed from mid-September to early November, making it a perfect destination for leaf-peeping and outdoor adventures.

13. Ann Lake, Minnesota Source: Getty In the fall, Ann Lake in Minnesota offers a serene escape with its picturesque setting in Sand Dunes State Forest. The Ann Lake Campground provides a rustic camping experience with primitive campsites, perfect for those looking to enjoy nature. Visitors can explore hiking and cross-country ski trails, or enjoy horseback riding and snowmobiling. The area is ideal for a peaceful autumn retreat amidst the vibrant fall foliage.

14. Glacier National Park, Montana Source: Getty In the fall, Glacier National Park in Montana offers a stunning display of autumn colors, with glacial-carved valleys and mountainsides painted in golds against blue skies and snowcapped peaks. Visitors can enjoy quieter trails, scenic drives like the Going-to-the-Sun Road, and activities such as hiking, wildlife viewing, and stargazing. The park’s diverse landscapes and abundant wildlife make it a magical destination for experiencing the beauty of fall.

15. Cheaha State Park, Alabama Source: Getty In the fall, Cheaha State Park in Alabama offers a stunning display of autumn colors, with vibrant yellow poplars, scarlet dogwoods, orange maples, and golden hickories. As the highest point in Alabama, the park provides breathtaking views and a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and exploring scenic trails. The cooler temperatures and colorful foliage make it an ideal destination for a fall getaway amidst the natural beauty of the Talladega National Forest.

16. Island Pond, Vermont Source: Getty In the fall, Island Pond, Vermont, located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, offers a picturesque setting with vibrant autumn foliage. The area is surrounded by state and federal protected lands, making it ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and wildlife observation. Visitors can enjoy the serene beauty of Brighton State Park and the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge. The small town atmosphere, coupled with the stunning natural landscape, makes Island Pond a perfect destination for a peaceful fall retreat.

17. Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Source: Getty In the fall, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio transforms into a vibrant tapestry of autumn colors, with sugar and red maples displaying spectacular reds, yellows, and oranges. The park offers a variety of scenic spots for leaf peeping, including Brandywine Falls and the Ledges area. Visitors can enjoy hiking, photography, and exploring the park’s trails, which are less crowded during weekdays. The park’s natural beauty and diverse foliage make it a perfect destination for experiencing the fall season.

18. Grand Tetons, Wyoming Source: Getty In the fall, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming transforms into a vibrant landscape with stunning autumn colors. The park’s aspens turn a brilliant yellow, and the cottonwoods and willows along the Snake River add to the colorful display. Popular spots for viewing fall foliage include Schwabacher Landing, Oxbow Bend, and Jenny Lake. The season also brings active wildlife, with elk bugling and animals preparing for winter. Cooler temperatures and fewer crowds make it an ideal time for hiking and scenic drives.

19. Ozark National Forest, Arkansas Source: Getty In the fall, Ozark National Forest in Arkansas becomes a vibrant tapestry of colors, with maples, oaks, hickories, and dogwoods displaying stunning hues. Scenic drives like the Pig Trail Scenic Byway and the Boston Mountains Scenic Loop offer breathtaking views of the autumn foliage. The forest’s trails and byways provide excellent opportunities for hiking, camping, and enjoying the natural beauty of the season, making it a popular destination for leaf peepers and outdoor enthusiasts.

20. North Conway, New Hampshire Source: Getty In the fall, North Conway, New Hampshire, becomes a vibrant destination with stunning autumn foliage. Nestled in the White Mountains, it offers scenic drives like the Kancamagus Highway, which showcases breathtaking views of colorful leaves. Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking to Diana’s Baths, exploring Echo Lake, and taking a ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad. The charming town also features quaint shops, local breweries, and cozy accommodations, making it a perfect fall getaway.

21. Horseshoe Curve, Pennsylvania Source: Getty In the fall, Horseshoe Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, offers breathtaking views of vibrant autumn foliage. This engineering marvel of the Pennsylvania Railroad provides a unique vantage point to enjoy the colorful landscape. Visitors can ride the incline to the observation area, watch trains navigate the iconic curve, and explore the nearby Railroaders Memorial Museum. It’s a perfect spot for train enthusiasts and nature lovers alike to experience the beauty of fall.

22. Manti-La Sal National Forest, Utah Source: Getty In the fall, Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah offers a stunning display of autumn foliage, with aspen forests turning vibrant shades of gold, yellow, and orange. This expansive forest, larger than all of Utah’s national parks combined, provides a serene and less crowded environment for enjoying the season. Visitors can explore a variety of recreational activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and off-road driving, while taking in the breathtaking landscapes of snow-capped mountains, red rock formations, and lush valleys.

23. Napa Valley, California Source: Getty In the fall, Napa Valley, California, transforms into a picturesque landscape with vibrant autumn foliage, making it an ideal time for wine enthusiasts and nature lovers. The grape harvest season is in full swing, featuring crush parties and harvest events. Visitors can enjoy scenic drives along the Silverado Trail and Highway 29, explore colorful vineyards, and partake in outdoor wine tastings. The cooler temperatures and stunning fall colors create a perfect backdrop for hiking, biking, and hot air balloon rides, offering a unique way to experience the valley’s beauty.

24. Camden Hill State Park, Maine Source: Getty In the fall, Camden Hills State Park in Maine offers breathtaking views of vibrant autumn foliage. Visitors can hike, bike, or drive up the park’s trails and auto roads to enjoy panoramic vistas of colorful leaves against the backdrop of Penobscot Bay. The park’s Lookout Trail on Mt. Megunticook provides an eagle’s eye view of the stunning fall colors. This season is perfect for leaf peeping, with peak foliage typically occurring in the second week of October, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts.