2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nominees Revealed

Published on February 10, 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees have been revealed, with many making the list for the first time.

Each year, the Rock Hall celebrates culture and history by inducting performers who have uniquely impacted the music scene.  The museum and hall of fame is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nominees are eligible if at least 25 years have passed since their first commercial recording, among other criteria.

Previous inductees include Alice Cooper, the Beastie Boys, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, and Eminem.  Continue reading to see this year’s nominees.

2024’s inductees will be announced in April.

2024 Nominees:

The post 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nominees Revealed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

2. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

3. Cher

Cher

4. Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band

5. Eric B. & Rakim

Eric B. & Rakim

6. Foreigner

Foreigner

7. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton

8. Jane’s Addiction

Jane's Addiction

9. Kool & the Gang

Kool & the Gang

10. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

11. Oasis

Oasis

12. Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O'Connor

13. Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne

14. Sade

Sade

15. A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest
