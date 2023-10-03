2023 State Fair Classic! Our Favorite Moments

This year’s Cotton Bowl was full of high-flying sports action, great musical acts, a thrilling halftime show and so much more. The Box Crew took the trip out to Dallas to see all the action up close and personal. CeeLo Green and Chrisette Michele graced the stage before the big game and on the sidelines, Texas acts like BeatKing, Durrough and Erica Banks cheered their favorite team on.
Check out some highlights below.
1. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
2. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
3. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
4. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
5. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
6. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
7. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
8. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
State Fair Classic Weekend 2023- Celebrity Golf Tournament and grambling vs PV game. golf,celebrity,sfc
9. Gametime Baby!
10. H-Town’s own Beatking Made The Trip Out To Show Love
11. These are the moments that we love
12. From H-Town To The Triple D
13. Love that Purple & Gold
14. Love the Energy
15. Fans Fill The Stadium
16. Grambling Band Ready To Turn UpSource:General
17. PVU Holdin It DOWNSource:J. Bachelor
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: "Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?"
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHUP Contest
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again
-
'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
-
This Could Be Your New Apartment Home! Up To 3,000 FREE RENT