2023 State Fair Classic! Our Favorite Moments

Published on October 3, 2023

State Fair Classic 2023

Source: General / J. Bachelor

This year’s Cotton Bowl was full of high-flying sports action, great musical acts, a thrilling halftime show and so much more. The Box Crew took the trip out to Dallas to see all the action up close and personal. CeeLo Green and Chrisette Michele graced the stage before the big game and on the sidelines, Texas acts like BeatKing, Durrough and Erica Banks cheered their favorite team on.

Check out some highlights below.

1. State Fair Classic Weekend

2. State Fair Classic Weekend

3. State Fair Classic Weekend

4. State Fair Classic Weekend

5. State Fair Classic Weekend

6. State Fair Classic Weekend

7. State Fair Classic Weekend

8. State Fair Classic Weekend

9. Gametime Baby!

10. H-Town’s own Beatking Made The Trip Out To Show Love

11. These are the moments that we love

12. From H-Town To The Triple D

13. Love that Purple & Gold

14. Love the Energy

15. Fans Fill The Stadium

16. Grambling Band Ready To Turn Up

State Fair Classic 2023 Source:General

17. PVU Holdin It DOWN

State Fair Classic 2023 Source:J. Bachelor
