2021 Met Gala: See the Celebrities Who Slayed and The Ones Who Missed the Mark

Posted 20 hours ago

yana taylorIt’s been two years since Hollywood’s finest gathered to raise money for the Met and walk the red carpet at the Met Gala.  So you had to know that the celebrities would bring it to the return of the gala with the 2021 theme being In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

This year’s theme is to honor the 75th anniversary of the Met Costume Institute and is a celebration of modern American fashion.  Every celebrity interprets the theme in their own way.  Some went literal with red, white, and blue with stars, and others went way left.

Check out the celebrities that slayed and the ones that fell short at the 2021 Met Gala

1. Kendall Jenner wearing Givenchy and Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga

Kendall Jenner wearing Givenchy and Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,kendall jenner,the costume institute

2. Simone Biles wearing Area

Simone Biles wearing Area Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Simone Biles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,simone biles,metgala2021

3. Erykah Badu wearing Them Browne

Erykah Badu wearing Them Browne Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Erykah Badu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,erykah badu,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

4. Lupita Nyongo wearing Atelier Versace

Lupita Nyongo wearing Atelier Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,lupita nyong’o

5. Gigi Hadid wearing Prada

Gigi Hadid wearing Prada Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Gigi Hadid attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,gigi hadid,metgala2021

6. Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph Lauren Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,jennifer lopez,art museum,the costume institute,metgala2021

7. Maluma waring Versace

Maluma waring Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Maluma attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,maluma,metgala2021

8. Saweetie wearing Christian Cowan

Saweetie wearing Christian Cowan Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,saweetie,metgala2021

9. Justin Bieber wearing Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent

Justin Bieber wearing Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,justin bieber,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,hailey rhode bieber

10. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey wearing Rodarte

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey wearing Rodarte Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Chloe Bailey and  Halle Bailey attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,metgala2021

11. Gabrielle Union wearing Iris Van Herpen

Gabrielle Union wearing Iris Van Herpen Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Gabrielle Union attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,gabrielle union,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

12. Lil Nas X wearing Versace

Lil Nas X wearing Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,lil nas x,metgala2021

13. Megan Fox arrives wearing Dundas

Megan Fox arrives wearing Dundas Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,megan fox

14. Mary J. Blige wearing Dundas

Mary J. Blige wearing Dundas Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Mary J. Blige attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,mary j. blige,art museum,the costume institute,metgala2021

15. Virgil Abloh wearing Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh wearing Louis Vuitton Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Virgil Abloh attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,virgil abloh,metgala2021

16. Taraji P. Henson wearing Moschino

Taraji P. Henson wearing Moschino Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,taraji p. henson,art museum,the costume institute,metgala2021

17. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner wearing Tom Ford

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner wearing Tom Ford Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,gambling,kris jenner,art museum,the costume institute,corey gamble,metgala2021

18. Ciara wearing Dundas

Ciara wearing Dundas Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

19. Lorde wearing Bode

Lorde wearing Bode Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lorde attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,lorde,metgala2021

20. Frank Ocean wearing Prada

Frank Ocean wearing Prada Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,frank ocean,the costume institute

21. Donatella Versace wearing Versace

Donatella Versace wearing Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Donatella Versace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,donatella versace,metgala2021

22. Addison Rae wearing vintage Tom Ford for Gucci

Addison Rae wearing vintage Tom Ford for Gucci Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Addison Rae attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,addison rae,metgala2021

23. Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Scott wearing Moschino

Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Scott wearing Moschino Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Scott attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,cynthia erivo,metgala2021

24. Kim Petras wearing Collina Strada

Kim Petras wearing Collina Strada Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kim Petras attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,kim petras,metgala2021

25. Serena Williams wearing Gucci

Serena Williams wearing Gucci Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,serena williams – tennis player,metgala2021

26. Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon Carolina Herrera

Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon Carolina Herrera Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,karlie kloss,metgala2021

27. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry in Versace

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry in Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,stephen curry – basketball player,ayesha curry,metgala2021

28. Naomia Osaka wearing Louis Vuitton

Naomia Osaka wearing Louis Vuitton Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Co-chair Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,naomi osaka,metgala2021

29. Traces Ellis Ross wearing Balenciaga

Traces Ellis Ross wearing Balenciaga Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Tracee Ellis Ross attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,tracee ellis ross,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

30. Dan Levy wearing Loewe

Dan Levy wearing Loewe Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Dan Levy attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,dan levy – tv personality

31. Grimes wearing Iris Van Herpen

Grimes wearing Iris Van Herpen Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

32. Jennifer Hudson wearing AZ Factory

Jennifer Hudson wearing AZ Factory Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Jennifer Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,jennifer hudson,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute

33. Storm Reid wearing Prada

Storm Reid wearing Prada Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Storm Reid attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,storm reid,metgala2021

34. Elliot Page Balenciaga

Elliot Page Balenciaga Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,elliot page,metgala2021

35. Eiza Gonzalez wearing Versace

Eiza Gonzalez wearing Versace Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Eiza González attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,eiza gonzalez,metgala2021

36. Megan Thee Stallion wearing Coach

Megan Thee Stallion wearing Coach Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,stallion,megan thee stallion,metgala2021

37. Billie Eilish wearing Oscar De La Renta

Billie Eilish wearing Oscar De La Renta Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,billie eilish

38. Naomi Campbell Dolce and Gabanna

Naomi Campbell Dolce and Gabanna Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,metgala2021

39. Teyana Taylor wearing Prabal Gurung

Teyana Taylor wearing Prabal Gurung Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,teyana taylor,the costume institute,metgala2021

