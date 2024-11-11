20 Record Breaking 67th Grammy Awards Nominations

Listen Live
The 67th Grammy Awards nominations list shattered numerous records, spotlighting the achievements of today’s musical icons like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and more. Read more about the record-breaking announcement inside.
Beyoncé notably broke her tie with Jay-Z, earning her 99th nomination, the highest in Grammy history. Her 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter also made her the female artist with the most nominations in one night, surpassing both her own and Lauryn Hill’s previous records. She also became the only woman to receive Grammy nominations across 11 different genres, adding Americana and Country this year.

Beyoncé’s hubby, Jay-Z, extended his record as the most-nominated male artist, reaching 89 nominations after contributing to her latest album. Together, Beyoncé and Jay-Z now hold 188 nominations as a married couple, cementing their iconic influence in Grammy history. Taylor Swift also set more records, earning her 8th nomination for ‘Song of the Year’ with “Fortnight,” solidifying her lead in the category. Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department earned her a seventh ‘Album of the Year’ nomination, breaking her tie with Barbra Streisand. She and Beyoncé are now tied with Kendrick Lamar for the most consecutive studio albums nominated in this category, each with four consecutive nominations. Emerging artist RAYE broke new ground, becoming the first nominee in both the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Best New Artist’ categories within the same year. In another historic moment, for the first time, all nominees for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ are female, highlighting the rising diversity and female representation within the industry. These groundbreaking records illustrate the evolving landscape of the music industry, where legends and newcomers alike are reshaping Grammy history in unprecedented ways. Be sure to check out a full list of the 2025 Grammy Awards nominations here.

Check out a gallery of a few of the record-breaking nominees below:

1. Beyoncé Most Nominations In 'Record of the Year' Category

Beyoncé Most Nominations In 'Record of the Year' Category
Source: Getty

Beyoncé extended her record as the artist with the most nominations in the Record of the year category after receiving her 9th nomination for “Texas Hold ‘Em” – she received 8 nominations as a solo artist and one nomination as a part of “Destiny’s Child” 

2. Taylor Swift Holds Record For Most 'Album of the Year' Noms

Taylor Swift Holds Record For Most 'Album of the Year' Noms
Source: Getty

Taylor Swift broke out of her tie with Barbra Streisand and she is now the sole holder of the record for the most Album of the year nominations by a female artist after receiving her 7th nomination for “The Tortured Poets Department”

3. Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Hold Record With Kendrick Lamar For Consecutive 'Album of the Year' Noms

Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Hold Record With Kendrick Lamar For Consecutive 'Album of the Year' Noms
Source: Getty

Taylor Swift & Beyoncé joined Kendrick Lamar, and jointly hold the record for the most consecutive studio albums getting an ‘Album of the Year; nomination at the Grammys.

For both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, this was their fourth consecutive studio album with an Album of the Year nomination (Swift – “folklore”, “evermore”, “Midnights”, “The Tortured Poets Department” & Beyoncé – “Beyoncé”, “Lemonade, “Renaissance”, “Cowboy Carter”)

4. Kanye West Extends Record As Most Nominated Artist in the 'Best Rap Song' Category

Kanye West Extends Record As Most Nominated Artist in the 'Best Rap Song' Category
Source: Getty

Kanye West extended his own record as the most nominated artist in the Best Rap Song category after receiving his 17th nomination in the category for co-writing “Carnival.”

5. Sabrina Carpenter Nominated For Different Songs Across Categories

Sabrina Carpenter Nominated For Different Songs Across Categories
Source: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter is the first female artist in 15 years (since Beyoncé in 2010) and fourth female artist in Grammys history to be nominated with different songs in the ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’ categories in the same year.

Carpenter got the ‘Song of the Year’ nomination for “Please, Please, Please” and the ‘Record of the Year’ nomination for “Espresso.” The only female artist to ever achieve this feat who managed to win in both of the categories is Carole King who won ‘Song of the Year’ for “You’ve Got a Friend” and ‘Record of the Year’ for “It’s Too Late” in 1972.

6. 66th GRAMMY Awards – Show

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Getty

Jay-Z extended his record as the most nominated male artist in Grammys history, bringing his total to 89 after getting one nomination for songwriting on Beyoncé’s ‘Album of the Year’ nominated Cowboy Carter.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé extended their record as the husband and wife duo with the most Grammy nominations ever, having 188 Grammy nominations between the two of them

7. Raye

Raye
Source: Getty

RAYE became the first artist to ever receive nominations for ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Best New Artist’ in the same year.

8. 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Source: Getty

Even more records broken!

Beyoncé broke her tie with Jay-Z and became the sole holder of the record for the most nominations ever received at the Grammy Awards – after receiving 11 nominations, Beyoncé’s new total of nominations is 99)

After receiving 11 nominations for “Cowboy Carter”, Beyoncé also broke the record for the most nominations received in one night by a female artist – previous record of 10 nominations was held jointly by Beyoncé (2010 Grammys) and Lauryn Hill (1999 Grammys)

“Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé broke the record of SZA (“SOS”) and Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”) and became the album by a female artist with the most nominations received in one night – “Cowboy Carter” got 11 nominations while SZA and Carlile’s albums got 10 nominations each.

Beyoncé broke out of her tie with Janet Jackson and Dolly Parton and she became the female artist with Grammy nominations in the most genres (11 genres now), adding nominations in Country and Americana (previously, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson and Dolly Parton were tied at 9 genres).

20 Record Breaking 67th Grammy Awards Nominations was originally published on globalgrind.com

