20 Record Breaking 67th Grammy Awards Nominations

1. Beyoncé Most Nominations In 'Record of the Year' Category Source: Getty Beyoncé extended her record as the artist with the most nominations in the Record of the year category after receiving her 9th nomination for “Texas Hold ‘Em” – she received 8 nominations as a solo artist and one nomination as a part of “Destiny’s Child”

2. Taylor Swift Holds Record For Most 'Album of the Year' Noms Source: Getty Taylor Swift broke out of her tie with Barbra Streisand and she is now the sole holder of the record for the most Album of the year nominations by a female artist after receiving her 7th nomination for “The Tortured Poets Department”

3. Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Hold Record With Kendrick Lamar For Consecutive 'Album of the Year' Noms Source: Getty Taylor Swift & Beyoncé joined Kendrick Lamar, and jointly hold the record for the most consecutive studio albums getting an ‘Album of the Year; nomination at the Grammys. For both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, this was their fourth consecutive studio album with an Album of the Year nomination (Swift – “folklore”, “evermore”, “Midnights”, “The Tortured Poets Department” & Beyoncé – “Beyoncé”, “Lemonade, “Renaissance”, “Cowboy Carter”)

4. Kanye West Extends Record As Most Nominated Artist in the 'Best Rap Song' Category Source: Getty Kanye West extended his own record as the most nominated artist in the Best Rap Song category after receiving his 17th nomination in the category for co-writing “Carnival.”

5. Sabrina Carpenter Nominated For Different Songs Across Categories Source: Getty Sabrina Carpenter is the first female artist in 15 years (since Beyoncé in 2010) and fourth female artist in Grammys history to be nominated with different songs in the ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’ categories in the same year. Carpenter got the ‘Song of the Year’ nomination for “Please, Please, Please” and the ‘Record of the Year’ nomination for “Espresso.” The only female artist to ever achieve this feat who managed to win in both of the categories is Carole King who won ‘Song of the Year’ for “You’ve Got a Friend” and ‘Record of the Year’ for “It’s Too Late” in 1972.

6. 66th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty Jay-Z extended his record as the most nominated male artist in Grammys history, bringing his total to 89 after getting one nomination for songwriting on Beyoncé’s ‘Album of the Year’ nominated Cowboy Carter. Jay-Z and Beyoncé extended their record as the husband and wife duo with the most Grammy nominations ever, having 188 Grammy nominations between the two of them

7. Raye Source: Getty RAYE became the first artist to ever receive nominations for ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Best New Artist’ in the same year.