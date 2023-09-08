16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever

If there is one thing celebrity parents love to do, it’s give their kids a one-of-a-kind name! While it’s common for public figures to have unique and captivating “stage names”, it has become just as popular for their offspring’s birth name to match the aesthetic.
Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, recently welcomed their second child at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1st. The child’s name was revealed this week as Riot Rose Mayers (according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday). Fans anxiously anticipated the new baby’s name, as their first child’s name (son RZA Athelston Mayers) was not revealed until nearly a year after his birth.
“Robyn, Rza, Rakim and Riot. That’s a fire ass family lmao,” X (formerly Twitter) user @yungsenshi wrote.
In July, one month prior to the baby’s arrival, A$AP Rocky released a single entitled ‘Riot’ (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. Coincidence?
According to Care.com, “A name that has not been popular can suddenly start climbing the charts after a celebrity uses it…The name Kingston didn’t make the Social Security Top 1,000 Names until 2006, the year Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale used it for their son. In 2019, it was number 117,” says Amanda Barden, author of “Baby Names Made Easy”.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the 17 most unconventional celebrity baby names we’ve ever heard of…
1. RiotSource:(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Child of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
2. X AE A-XII (Pronounced X)Source:Getty
Son of Elon Musk.
X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law for not being part of the English alphabet, forcing his parents to change his name, according to Page Six
3. Malibu BarbieSource:Getty
Daughter of Youtuber Trisha Paytas
4. Audio ScieneSource:Getty
Son of Shannyn Sossamon
5. EpikSource:Getty
Son of Ray J and Princess Love
6. Alexis OlympiaSource:Getty
Daughter of Serena Williams
7. Blue IvySource:Getty
Daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z (honorable mention: Carter twins Rumi and Sir).
8. AppleSource:Getty
Daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin
9. North (West)Source:Getty
Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (honorable mentions: Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West)
10. Super (Funk)Source:Getty
Son of influencers Rydel Funk and Capron Funk
11. KultureSource:Getty
Daughter of Cardi B and Offset
12. MegaaSource:Getty
Son of Omarion and Apryl Jones
13. FutureSource:Getty
Son of Ciara and rapper Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash)
14. EgyptSource:Getty
Son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
15. MoroccanSource:Getty
Son of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
16. DenimSource:Victoria
Son of Toni Braxton
-
