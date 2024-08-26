15 Throwback NBA Ballers That Could Cook Anthony Edwards
1. Michael Jordan
Let’s go ahead and get the obvious out of the way. Michael Jeffrey Jordan all-time is top 2 – and he’s not 2 – when it comes to playing basketball.
2. Earvin 'Magic' Johnson
Before a kid named Stephen Curry came around, Magic Johnson was largely considered to be the greatest point guard to ever live. Prime Magic versus Anthony Edwards would be a must-watch TV, but Magic would certainly hold his own.
3. Larry Bird
Larry Bird is not only one of the best Boston Celtics players of all-time, but he’s one of the most talented men to ever pick up a basketball.
4. Isiah Thomas
8-time All-Star, 5-time All-Star, Assist Champion and NBA Champion. Saying a guy like Thomas isn’t skilled is wild.
5. Dominique Wilkins
Dominique Wilkins, known as ‘The Human Highlight Film”, would give Edwards everything he wanted on the basketball court. And then some.
6. Charles Barkley
Sir Charles may be one of the most underappreciated players of his era, and he could’ve absolutely cooked Anthony Edwards if they played at the same time.
7. Julius Erving
The 6’7″ NBA Champion, MVP and 4-time All-Star was one half of one of the greatest NBA rivalries ever.
8. Gary Payton
GP, aka “The Glove”, would hold his own against any offensive player, in any era. Including, but certainly not limited to, Anthony Edwards. Yeah, I said it.
9. Clyde Drexler
Clyde “The Glide” Drexler is one of the smoothest ballers to ever touch an NBA court.
10. Reggie Miller
Outside of Steph Curry, Reggie Miller may be the greatest shooter ever in the NBA.
11. Grant Hill
To be honest, Grant Hill would of given today’s Edwards that work while he was still at Duke.
12. Scottie Pippen
If it wasn’t for Michael Jordan, more people may consider Scottie Pippen to be one of the best all-around talents in league history.
13. David Robinson
I’ve purposely tried to leave the big men off this list because the game was simply played differently back then. But there’s no denying that Robinson was a generational talent, and could absolutely play in any era of the NBA.
14. Penny Hawrdaway
If not for injuries, Penny Hardaway had the talent and skill to be a historic NBA player. His game was one that laid the blueprint for how Edwards plays, and Penny would’ve certainly given Edwards that work on any given day.
15. James Worthy
Don’t let the throwback frames fool you. James Worthy was a No. 1 overall pick, averaged 18 points per game and won three NBA titles. He was certainly a “skilled” player, and could hang with Ant any day on the court.
