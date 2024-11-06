Listen Live
15 Songs to Feed Your Soul After the Election

Published on November 6, 2024

Artist Collage: Gil Scott-Heron, Solange, Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill

Source: Marcus Ingram, Lorne Thompson, Gie Knaeps, Jeff kravitz / Getty

Music holds a significant place as a medium for change and reflection, especially during and after major events like elections. Its ability to convey emotions, tell stories, and inspire movements makes it an essential tool for healing and understanding. This post-election period is the perfect time to turn to music to find solace and strength.
Here we’ve curated a list of uplifting songs that promise to provide comfort and inspiration, inviting you to reflect on the past while looking toward a brighter future. Each of these tracks carries a powerful message, delivered by artists who have left indelible marks on the cultural landscape.  Music has the power to heal, inspire, and unite us, even during challenging times. Whether through the enduring wisdom of Bob Marley or the hopeful melodies of Kirk Franklin, these songs offer solace and strength to those navigating the post-election landscape. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
 

1. Black Girl by Lenny Kravitz

Black girl, your ancestry’s long
Black girl, you’re where you belong
Black girls, have got to be strong
Got to keep your spirits high
Got to keep yourselves alive
You’re just going to make it fine

2. Tomorrow by Tevin Campbell, Quincy Jones

I hope tomorrow will bring better you, better meI know that we’ll show this world we got more we could beSo you should never give up on your hopes and your dreamsYou gotta get up, get out, get into it, get it on to be strong

3. Redemption Song by Bob Marley

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
‘Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Ooh, some say it’s just a part of it
We’ve got to fulfill the book

4. Revolution Will Not Be Televised by Gil Scott-Heron

You will not be able to stay home, brotherYou will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop outYou will not be able to lose yourself on skag andSkip out for beer during commercialsBecause the revolution will not be televised

5. Revolution by Arrested Development

But I need you for survivalAnd when you fall on my communityI run outside to properlyGreet youLet it rain, take my pain, I’m glad to meet youFill my eyes with a colorful rainbowEvery drop hits me, fills meWith an unmeasurable amount of securityKnowing my God acknowledges me

6. Victory by The Clark Sisters

We declare victory
Victory over your life
Every now and then
It is hard to see
But you′ve
Got to
Decree
And see
Victory
Don’t be dismayed
God knows your needs

7. Stand Tall by Childish Gambino

Keep all your dreams, keep standing tall (oh I, nah, nah, nah)If you are strong you cannot fall (if you are strong)There is a voice inside us allSo smile when you canWhen you can
If you cannot, oh!There is more to you and meThere is more than they can seeI’m on your side

8. Forgive Them Father by Ms Lauryn Hill

Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do(Me a tell you dem nuh know)Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do(For real, dem n’ave no clue)Beware the false motives of othersBe careful of those who pretend to be brothersAnd you never suppose it’s those who are closest to youTo youThey say all the right things to gain their positionThen use your kindness as their ammunitionTo shoot you down in the name of ambition, they doOh

9. Get Up by Amel Larrieux

Wave your hands in the spaceIt’s time to build and createMe and my squad is on the jobSo that the children’s is straightTo understand the higher planAnd to expand my estatesI can’t give hardly give up my motivation a must

10. My People by Erykah Badu

Thru the thunder and lightning (hold on my people)Oh the weather gets rough now (hold on my people)Ooh ya got to hang on now girl (hold on my people)When it gets real rough, rocky and windy (hold on my people)Hold on (hold on my people)On and on and on now (hold on my people)When they start throwin’ fire (hold on my people)

11. Vibrate Higher by Londrelle

I’ve been been raising my vibrationYoga meditation, just sticking to the basicsLiving in the matrix is cynical and crazyBut I’ve been swimming in amazement
Writing all these versesReversing all my cursesWalking in my purposeDoing it on purpose
I’m sure, I’m certainI’m pure, not perfectI rise of serviceOf God, I’m a servant

12. Know That You Are Loved by Cleo Sol

Know that you are lovedEven if you don’t love yourselfKnow that you are lovedEven if you don’t love yourselfKnow that you are loved

13. Rewrite It by Mario

You don’t understand our reservation (you don’t)
I won’t be asleep
I wanna see us like we’re kings and queens, our proclamation
My son’s and daughter’s procreation
Uncover your eyes, you’ll see the vision
Uncover your eyes, it’s just the beginning

14. Weary by Solange

But you know that a king is only a manWith flesh and bones, he bleeds just like you doHe said “where does that leave you”And do you belong? I do, I do

15. Melodies from Heaven by Kirk Franklin

Melodies from heavenRain down on me, rain down on meMelodies from heavenRain down on me, rain down on meTake me in your arms and hold me closeRain down on me, rain down on me

