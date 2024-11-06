15 Songs to Feed Your Soul After the Election

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. Music holds a significant place as a medium for change and reflection, especially during and after major events like elections. Its ability to convey emotions, tell stories, and inspire movements makes it an essential tool for healing and understanding. This post-election period is the perfect time to turn to music to find solace and strength.Here we’ve curated a list of uplifting songs that promise to provide comfort and inspiration, inviting you to reflect on the past while looking toward a brighter future. Each of these tracks carries a powerful message, delivered by artists who have left indelible marks on the cultural landscape. Music has the power to heal, inspire, and unite us, even during challenging times. Whether through the enduring wisdom of Bob Marley or the hopeful melodies of Kirk Franklin, these songs offer solace and strength to those navigating the post-election landscape. The article ‘15 Songs to Will Feed Your Soul After the Election‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

2. Tomorrow by Tevin Campbell, Quincy Jones

I hope tomorrow will bring better you, better me

I know that we’ll show this world we got more we could be

So you should never give up on your hopes and your dreams

You gotta get up, get out, get into it, get it on to be strong

3. Redemption Song by Bob Marley Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds

Have no fear for atomic energy

‘Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Ooh, some say it’s just a part of it

We’ve got to fulfill the book

4. Revolution Will Not Be Televised by Gil Scott-Heron You will not be able to stay home, brother

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and

Skip out for beer during commercials

Because the revolution will not be televised

5. Revolution by Arrested Development But I need you for survival

And when you fall on my community

I run outside to properly

Greet you

Let it rain, take my pain, I’m glad to meet you

Fill my eyes with a colorful rainbow

Every drop hits me, fills me

With an unmeasurable amount of security

Knowing my God acknowledges me

6. Victory by The Clark Sisters We declare victory Victory over your life Every now and then It is hard to see But you′ve Got to Decree And see Victory Don’t be dismayed God knows your needs

7. Stand Tall by Childish Gambino Keep all your dreams, keep standing tall (oh I, nah, nah, nah)

If you are strong you cannot fall (if you are strong)

There is a voice inside us all

So smile when you can

When you can If you cannot, oh!

There is more to you and me

There is more than they can see

I’m on your side

8. Forgive Them Father by Ms Lauryn Hill Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do

(Me a tell you dem nuh know)

Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do

(For real, dem n’ave no clue)

Beware the false motives of others

Be careful of those who pretend to be brothers

And you never suppose it’s those who are closest to you

To you

They say all the right things to gain their position

Then use your kindness as their ammunition

To shoot you down in the name of ambition, they do

Oh

9. Get Up by Amel Larrieux Wave your hands in the space

It’s time to build and create

Me and my squad is on the job

So that the children’s is straight

To understand the higher plan

And to expand my estates

I can’t give hardly give up my motivation a must

10. My People by Erykah Badu Thru the thunder and lightning (hold on my people)

Oh the weather gets rough now (hold on my people)

Ooh ya got to hang on now girl (hold on my people)

When it gets real rough, rocky and windy (hold on my people)

Hold on (hold on my people)

On and on and on now (hold on my people)

When they start throwin’ fire (hold on my people)

11. Vibrate Higher by Londrelle I’ve been been raising my vibration

Yoga meditation, just sticking to the basics

Living in the matrix is cynical and crazy

But I’ve been swimming in amazement Writing all these verses

Reversing all my curses

Walking in my purpose

Doing it on purpose I’m sure, I’m certain

I’m pure, not perfect

I rise of service

Of God, I’m a servant

12. Know That You Are Loved by Cleo Sol Know that you are loved

Even if you don’t love yourself

Know that you are loved

Even if you don’t love yourself

Know that you are loved

13. Rewrite It by Mario You don’t understand our reservation (you don’t) I won’t be asleep I wanna see us like we’re kings and queens, our proclamation My son’s and daughter’s procreation Uncover your eyes, you’ll see the vision Uncover your eyes, it’s just the beginning

14. Weary by Solange But you know that a king is only a man

With flesh and bones, he bleeds just like you do

He said “where does that leave you”

And do you belong? I do, I do