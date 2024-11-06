15 Songs to Feed Your Soul After the Election
The article ‘15 Songs to Will Feed Your Soul After the Election‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. Black Girl by Lenny Kravitz
Black girl, your ancestry’s long
Black girl, you’re where you belong
Black girls, have got to be strong
Got to keep your spirits high
Got to keep yourselves alive
You’re just going to make it fine
2. Tomorrow by Tevin Campbell, Quincy Jones
I hope tomorrow will bring better you, better meI know that we’ll show this world we got more we could be So you should never give up on your hopes and your dreams You gotta get up, get out, get into it, get it on to be strong
3. Redemption Song by Bob Marley
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
‘Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Ooh, some say it’s just a part of it
We’ve got to fulfill the book
4. Revolution Will Not Be Televised by Gil Scott-Heron
You will not be able to stay home, brotherYou will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and Skip out for beer during commercials Because the revolution will not be televised
5. Revolution by Arrested Development
But I need you for survivalAnd when you fall on my community I run outside to properly Greet you Let it rain, take my pain, I’m glad to meet you Fill my eyes with a colorful rainbow Every drop hits me, fills me With an unmeasurable amount of security Knowing my God acknowledges me
6. Victory by The Clark Sisters
7. Stand Tall by Childish Gambino
8. Forgive Them Father by Ms Lauryn Hill
Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do(Me a tell you dem nuh know) Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do (For real, dem n’ave no clue) Beware the false motives of others Be careful of those who pretend to be brothers And you never suppose it’s those who are closest to you To you They say all the right things to gain their position Then use your kindness as their ammunition To shoot you down in the name of ambition, they do Oh
9. Get Up by Amel Larrieux
Wave your hands in the spaceIt’s time to build and create Me and my squad is on the job So that the children’s is straight To understand the higher plan And to expand my estates I can’t give hardly give up my motivation a must
10. My People by Erykah Badu
Thru the thunder and lightning (hold on my people)Oh the weather gets rough now (hold on my people) Ooh ya got to hang on now girl (hold on my people) When it gets real rough, rocky and windy (hold on my people) Hold on (hold on my people) On and on and on now (hold on my people) When they start throwin’ fire (hold on my people)
11. Vibrate Higher by Londrelle
12. Know That You Are Loved by Cleo Sol
Know that you are lovedEven if you don’t love yourself Know that you are loved Even if you don’t love yourself Know that you are loved
13. Rewrite It by Mario
14. Weary by Solange
But you know that a king is only a manWith flesh and bones, he bleeds just like you do He said “where does that leave you” And do you belong? I do, I do
15. Melodies from Heaven by Kirk Franklin
Melodies from heavenRain down on me, rain down on me Melodies from heaven Rain down on me, rain down on me Take me in your arms and hold me close Rain down on me, rain down on me
15 Songs to Feed Your Soul After the Election was originally published on blackamericaweb.com