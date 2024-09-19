13 Fine A** Black Men From The 90s

It’s no secret that 90’s fine hits different. The beauty standard for men has changed drastically, with endless filters, caesar-style lace frontals, and hat (cat) fishes galore taking center stage. We miss the days when all it took was a full set of lips and superior bone structure to be attractive. What We Love About Black Men From The 90s The 90s were full of men whose fineness could not be hindered. Maybe they had an inexplicable love for shiny shirts. Sure, they rocked a random pair of ajar ski goggles or two. They layered up the gold chains and slicked on the Blue Magic, but we couldn’t look away. 90s men had natural sex appeal . They impressed us with their facial features, chiseled bodies, and their unique differences. Don’t let them get their hands on a smedium sweater or a good jar of Carmex, too. Perfection! These Men Mastered Mystery Before today’s era of tell-all podcasts, we enjoyed the mystery of a chipped tooth, what lucky lady they were spending their time with, and the small tidbits they chose to share with us from magazine pages and red carpets. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED: Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs Usher Wins NAACP’s 2024 Entertainer Of The Year Award Shemar Moore Gives Zaddy Vibes At The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Before today’s era of tell-all podcasts, we enjoyed the mystery of a chipped tooth, what lucky lady they were spending their time with, and the small tidbits they chose to share with us from magazine pages and red carpets.They shared what they wanted to and we filled in the cocoa-butter scented blanks happily. We didn’t see their halloween costumes or hear their unhinged thoughts. We just saw fine faces and enjoyed the beautiful view. Men from that era embodied a timeless beauty that is unforgettable. Check out 12 fine a** men Black men from the 90s we still dream about below.

1. Morris Chestnut Source: Getty There’s fine men, and then there’s Morris Chestnut. Between his six-foot-tall stature and his poreless complexion, it is clear that the man was born to turn heads. It was no wonder he had our good Vivica A. Fox crashing out in front of her homegirls in Two Can Play That Game. I would be fantasizing about throwing hands over this king, too. As I am typing this my very married best friend is screaming in my ear that Morris Chestnut BETTER be number one on the list and she’s not wrong.

2. Larenz Tate Source: Getty Before he played a scheming councilman, Tate stole our hearts while spitting stanzas as a Chicago heartthrob. His fine sneaks up on you and demands that you take notice. The spinning waves and caramel skin of the man who brought Darius Lovehall to life will remain undeniable.

3. Marlon Wayans Source: Getty Soft skin and a sense of humor will do it for us every time. Marlon held his own against his brothers, bringing fully moisturized curls and butter-smooth skin to the table. Another tall king, he has the energy of a lanky life-ruiner. He never needed to do too much to be considered fine because his confidence consistently shined through.

4. Shawn Wayans Source: Getty Shawn’s broad shoulders and swollen arms helped him stand out on The Wayans Brothers. The sharp beard (which is still connecting) didn’t hurt either.

5. Nas Source: Getty Nasir Jones is on every legendary fine list. His quiet, bold, humble confidence made him untouchable in the rap game and solidified his position as every woman’s heartthrob.

6. Usher Source: Getty Not only can Usher Raymond IV snatch our attention he can do it on roller skates. His mischievous smile and slim goatee has us ready to confess a thing or two in 2004 and he’s only gotten finer. He’s grown up in front of the world but he doesn’t have an ounce of corny child star vibes. He’s smooth and timeless just like the hook to let it burn.

7. Tupac Shakur Source: Getty There are so many layers to Tupac’s fineness. The full brows and full lashes framed his face beautifully. They suited him well, contorting into his many sweet and somber expressions. Not only is he visibly pleasing to the eye, but his artistry and activism exposed his passionate side, further highlighting his appeal.

8. Method Man Source: Getty If we were stranded on a deserted island, thoughts of Method Man would be all we needed to get by. The fitness fanatic has always been fine, and he has stayed that way throughout the decades.

9. Shemar Moore Source: Getty Shemar Moore is simply beautiful. The man is so attractive that his fineness was written into several storylines. When you saw him enter the frame, you knew the leading man had some competition. None of us were surprised that he started his career on the runway. He’s always exhibited model behavior.

10. Will Smith Source: Getty Will Smith was always that cute and goofy guy you imagined yourself playing too much with. In the 90s, his youthful-charm shined brightly.

11. Ginuwine Source: Getty Ginuwine had an alluring grace. The wispy curls and magnetic charm come second to the moves and the sharp mustaches. When the R&B crooner asked if the girlies had any more room for him in their jeans, the world united to say ABSOLUTELY YES!

12. Omar Epps Source: Getty Omar Epps melted hearts every time he flashed his pearly whites Epps in public. The man has a smile sent directly from the heavens, which is truly mesmerizing.