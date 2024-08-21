Listen Live
Close
Hair

12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure

12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure As The First Lady

Published on August 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Democratic National Convention

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Michelle Obama can finally let her braids down now that she’s no longer in the White House. For the eight years that former president Barack Obama was in office, the former First Lady styled her hair in sleek silk presses and elegant updos. But over the last couple of years, the Becoming author slowly transitioned from her bouncy tresses to braided protective styles, highlighting the evolution of natural hairstyles in American politics.
The Former First Lady took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to deliver an inspiring speech that left the audience on the edge of their seats. The crescendo of applause that rippled through the United Center from the DNC attendees proves that the Obama’s presence is missed, but it also shows how much she’s evolved since her tenure. While in the White House, the former First Lady was subjected to many complaints ignited by her skin color. In February 2009, the mother of two made headlines for her love of sleeveless dresses. Critics felt her exposed arms were informal and inappropriate for the winter despite her professional appearance. That began her 8-year journey of developing thicker skin and watering down parts of her personality and culture that would be intentionally misconstrued by people committed to misunderstanding her. When you’re living under a microscope that disapproves of practically everything you do, wearing braids would cause an unnecessary uproar. To redirect the conversation, the former First Lady waited a few years after leaving the White House before stepping out in various braided hairstyles.
Joint Session

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

RELATEDFirst Lady Michelle Obama Shines In Deconstructed Monse Suit At Day 2 Of The DNC In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson 20 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Defined Style And Grace

Michelle Obama’s braids make a loud statement about the acceptance of Black culture in politics

Watching the former First Lady unapologetically take the DNC stage with a head full of braids, exemplifies a new era where women can stand in authenticity, despite the noise it generates in the background. Although her recent look is generating lots of buzz, Obama has committed to braids as a protective style over the last two years. This commitment inspires those who subscribe to the narrative that braids are unprofessional and affirms others’ decision to wear natural styles in professional spaces without feeling self-conscious. While we can’t blame them for their views of protective styles in professional environments —the notion has been engraved in people of color for years, sparking the development and implementation of the CROWN Act—witnessing the former first lady finally let her hair down feels like a safe space for Black women everywhere.
52nd NAACP Image Awards

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

Michelle Obama inspires us, whether she’s rocking a fresh silk press or a head full of box braids, but we really appreciate her as she navigates her protective style era. In case you missed it, here are 12 times the former First Lady rocked braids unapologetically.

1. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama stood on stage during the unveiling of Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Obama stood next to the picture in an ombre dress, with her braids styled in a low bun.

2. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2022 US Open

Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2022 US Open
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama watched the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022. She wore a blue and white striped blouse with a matching skirt and styled her braids in a low ponytail.

3. Michelle Obama at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards

Michelle Obama at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022, in New York City. The former First Lady wore a vibrant pink suit and styled her long braids into a low ponytail with a side part.

4. Michelle Obama at "The Light We Carry" Tour

Michelle Obama at "The Light We Carry" Tour
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke onstage during the “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry” Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The stylish Capricorn donned black pants with a matching motorcycle jacket. She styled her braids in a bun, with a few loose braids that framed her face.

5. Former First Lady Michelle Obama heads to "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama heads to "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was seen entering the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on December 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. We can’t see her outfit, but we were able to catch a glimpse of the author’s braided ponytail.

6. The Obamas on a stroll through Barcelona

The Obamas on a stroll through Barcelona
Source: Getty

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted leaving the Moco Museum on April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Even Michelle defaults to braids as her protective style of choice while on vacation.

7. Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends the 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends the 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at 2023 WSJ’s Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 03, 2023, in New York City. She wore a stylish black suit and pulled her braids into a ponytail.

8. Former First Lady at the 2023 US Open

Former First Lady at the 2023 US Open
Source: Getty

An enthusiastic former First Lady, Michelle Obama, was introduced during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S. Open during the Women/Men’s Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023, in Queens, NY.  She styled her long, thick braids in a low ponytail.

9. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the memorial service held for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the memorial service held for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama arrived for a memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. She wore an all black ensemble and styled her braids in a low ponytail.

10. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere

Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She opted for a half-up, half-down style, with braids cascading down her shoulder.

11. Former First Lady Michelle Obama spotted outside CBS Studio

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spotted outside CBS Studio
Source: Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was seen outside CBS Studio on April 20, 2023, in New York City. The side profile perfectly shows off her braided updo.

12. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Source: Getty

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet embrace on stage in between their addresses on the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The author’s long, sleek braided ponytail served as her co-star for the evening. 

12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure As The First Lady was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close