12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season

12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season

Published on September 16, 2024

It’s getting chilly outside. The leaves are falling. Hot Girl/City Boy Summer is coming to a close which means one thing… It’s time to build that roster and secure your new bae for Cuffing Season! Whether you’re riding around the city with your boo or need the perfect playlist for that cuddle session— we’ve got you covered! (Don’t forget to add us to the wedding + baby shower list next year.)
 

RELATED: 10 Black Dating Apps For Romantics Trying To Find Love

 

Here are 12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season!

1. Snooze – SZA

2. Sure Thing – Miguel

3. Funny How Time Flies (When You're Having Fun) – Janet Jackson

4. Residuals – Chris Brown

5. Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me) – Donell Jones

6. Made For Me – Muni Long

7. Wus Good / Curious – PARTYNEXTDOOR

8. Moment of Your Life (feat. Coco Jones) – Brent Faiyaz

9. Can U Handle It? – Usher

10. Fire & Desire – Drake

11. Prove It – 21 Savage & Summer Walker

12. Good Luck Charm – Jagged Edge

12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

