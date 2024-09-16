12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season
12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season
Cuffing Season! Whether you’re riding around the city with your boo or need the perfect playlist for that cuddle session— we’ve got you covered! (Don’t forget to add us to the wedding + baby shower list next year.)It’s getting chilly outside. The leaves are falling. Hot Girl/City Boy Summer is coming to a close which means one thing… It’s time to build that roster and secure your new bae for
Here are 12 R&B Songs Perfect for Fall Cuffing Season!
1. Snooze – SZA
2. Sure Thing – Miguel
3. Funny How Time Flies (When You're Having Fun) – Janet Jackson
4. Residuals – Chris Brown
5. Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me) – Donell Jones
6. Made For Me – Muni Long
7. Wus Good / Curious – PARTYNEXTDOOR
8. Moment of Your Life (feat. Coco Jones) – Brent Faiyaz
9. Can U Handle It? – Usher
10. Fire & Desire – Drake
11. Prove It – 21 Savage & Summer Walker
12. Good Luck Charm – Jagged Edge
