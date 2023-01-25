11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is one of the IT girls of this generation. The artist has wowed us with her bold lyrics, style, and beauty ever since she burst on the scene. We love empowering ourselves with a raunchy City Girls’ bop or indulging in a riveting Caresha, Please episode. But more importantly, we are here for Yung Miami’s fashion and hairstyles.

Regarding her ever-changing beauty, Yung Miami has taken a page out of rap giants like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj’s style books. The socialite keeps her appearance sizzling, and it’s part of the reason we adore her. It’s nothing to catch Yung Miami on a yacht in a couture gown while sporting an elegant, pulled-back hairdo or attending a premiere in a risqué ensemble paired with a sleek bob coiffure that screams sexy.

We are totally enthralled with Yung Miami’s hairstyles, and we applaud her switch-up game. In case you need a reminder of how fluid the “Ex For A Reason” rapper’s hair swag is, here are 11 times the beauty proves she is a hair chameleon.

