Entertainment

11 Men of Color Who Should Be People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Published on November 13, 2024

Source: Kevin Winter, Robert Okine, Arnold Turner, Stuart C. Wilson, Steven Fe / Getty

Every year since 1985, People magazine has named one celebrity the Sexiest Man Alive. Year after year, we hope they will show more love to men of color, but most of the time, they let us down.
But have you ever wondered what the criteria is for the selection of the sexiest man alive?  Well in 2012 Julie Jordan (People’s editor at the time) told USA Today that the team at People pays attention to general conversation on social media and they actually speak with female celebrities on who their vote would be for the sexiest man alive.

Most recently Michael B. Jordan was given the coveted crown in 2020.  Before him was John Legend in 2019, Idris Elba in 2018, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2016, and Denzel Washington in 1996.  But let’s keep it real ladies we can come up with a laundry list of men of color who could easily be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.  So we’ve decided to make a list to show love to 11 men of color that we think should be considered.  Let us know if you agree or did we miss one of your favorites?

1. Method Man

Method Man
Source: Getty

Method Man is a legend in the rap game but has been staring on the series “Power Book II: Ghost” most recently.  

2. Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre
Source: Getty

Aaron Pierre captivated hearts in the new Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge” 

3. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut
Source: Getty

Morris Chestnut has had our attention for years never aging but always looking good.  You can catch him most recently on Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” 

4. Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown
Source: Getty

Sterling K. Brown made us laugh and cry on the series “This is Us” and always captivates attention with that beautiful smile.  

5. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz
Source: Getty

We aren’t even sure how Lenny Kravitz has never made People’s Sexiest Man Alive but this rockstar oozes sexy

6. Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount
Source: Getty

Lucien Laviscount came across the pond and into our hearts through the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris”.  

7. Leo Neugebaue

Leo Neugebaue
Source: Getty

Leo Neugebauer most recently competed in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Team Germany but attends school at The University of Texas at Austin and competes on the track team.  

8. Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes
Source: Getty

Adrian Holmes plays Uncil Phil on Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot and he always has that dapper look

9. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky
Source: Getty

A$AP Rocky (some people love to call him Mr. Fenty) is a rapper and the proud father of two children with Rihanna.  His unique fashion sense and winning smile plays into his sexy swagger

10. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams
Source: Getty

Pharrell Williams started off as a producer but has since exploded in the fashion scene designing for Louis Vuitton.  His amazing genetics have blessed him with ageless skin with a unique look.

11. Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes
Source: Getty

Trevante Rhodes has been making waves since he starred in Tyler Perry’s Mia Culpa as a sexy artist.  That bright smile along with his beautiful chocolate skin defiantly turns heads.

11 Men of Color Who Should Be People’s Sexiest Man Alive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

