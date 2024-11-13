11 Men of Color Who Should Be People’s Sexiest Man Alive

1. Method Man Source: Getty Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Method Man is a legend in the rap game but has been staring on the series “Power Book II: Ghost” most recently.

2. Aaron Pierre Source: Getty Aaron Pierre captivated hearts in the new Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge”

3. Morris Chestnut Source: Getty Morris Chestnut has had our attention for years never aging but always looking good. You can catch him most recently on Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt”

4. Sterling K. Brown Source: Getty Sterling K. Brown made us laugh and cry on the series “This is Us” and always captivates attention with that beautiful smile.

5. Lenny Kravitz Source: Getty We aren’t even sure how Lenny Kravitz has never made People’s Sexiest Man Alive but this rockstar oozes sexy

6. Lucien Laviscount Source: Getty Lucien Laviscount came across the pond and into our hearts through the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris”.

7. Leo Neugebaue Source: Getty Leo Neugebauer most recently competed in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Team Germany but attends school at The University of Texas at Austin and competes on the track team.

8. Adrian Holmes Source: Getty Adrian Holmes plays Uncil Phil on Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot and he always has that dapper look

9. A$AP Rocky Source: Getty A$AP Rocky (some people love to call him Mr. Fenty) is a rapper and the proud father of two children with Rihanna. His unique fashion sense and winning smile plays into his sexy swagger

10. Pharrell Williams Source: Getty Pharrell Williams started off as a producer but has since exploded in the fashion scene designing for Louis Vuitton. His amazing genetics have blessed him with ageless skin with a unique look.