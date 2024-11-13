11 Men of Color Who Should Be People’s Sexiest Man Alive
1. Method Man
Method Man is a legend in the rap game but has been staring on the series “Power Book II: Ghost” most recently.
2. Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre captivated hearts in the new Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge”
3. Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut has had our attention for years never aging but always looking good. You can catch him most recently on Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt”
4. Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown made us laugh and cry on the series “This is Us” and always captivates attention with that beautiful smile.
5. Lenny Kravitz
We aren’t even sure how Lenny Kravitz has never made People’s Sexiest Man Alive but this rockstar oozes sexy
6. Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount came across the pond and into our hearts through the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris”.
7. Leo Neugebaue
Leo Neugebauer most recently competed in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Team Germany but attends school at The University of Texas at Austin and competes on the track team.
8. Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes plays Uncil Phil on Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot and he always has that dapper look
9. A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky (some people love to call him Mr. Fenty) is a rapper and the proud father of two children with Rihanna. His unique fashion sense and winning smile plays into his sexy swagger
10. Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams started off as a producer but has since exploded in the fashion scene designing for Louis Vuitton. His amazing genetics have blessed him with ageless skin with a unique look.
11. Trevante Rhodes
Trevante Rhodes has been making waves since he starred in Tyler Perry’s Mia Culpa as a sexy artist. That bright smile along with his beautiful chocolate skin defiantly turns heads.
