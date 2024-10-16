11 Living Legends Who Deserve Their Flowers

1. Quincy Jones (1933-) Source: Getty Quincy Jones is an iconic American record producer, musician, and composer whose career spans over six decades. Known for producing the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. Jones has won 28 Grammy Awards, solidifying his place as one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history. Jones collaborated with other legends like Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Count Basie— blending jazz, pop, and soul in groundbreaking ways that transformed the music industry.

2. Stevie Wonder (1950-) Source: Getty Stevie Wonder is a musical genius and multi-instrumentalist whose influence reshaped soul, R&B, and pop music. Blind since infancy, Wonder rose to fame as a Motown prodigy, delivering hits like "Superstition" and *Isn't She Lovely*, and went on to win 25 Grammy Awards. He is known for his unparalleled talent on piano & harmonica and social activism.

3. Billy Dee Williams (1937-) Source: Getty Billy Dee Williams is an actor best known for his roles in “Lady Sings the Blues” and as Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars”, which made him a cultural icon. Celebrated for his suave charm and smooth delivery, Williams also starred in “Mahogany” alongside Living Legend Diana Ross. He was considered a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1970s and ’80s.

4. Angela Davis (1944-) Source: Getty Angela Davis is an iconic scholar, activist, and author whose work has shaped the fight for civil rights, prison reform, and gender equality. Known for her affiliation with the Black Panther Party and her leadership within the Communist Party USA, she became a symbol of resistance and resilience during the ’70s. As a professor and public intellectual, Davis has written extensively on issues of race, justice, and feminism, inspiring generations to pursue social change with works like “Women, Race, & Class” and “Are Prisons Obsolete?”

5. Gladys Knight (1944-) Source: Getty Gladys Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” is a legendary singer recognized for her powerful voice and emotional depth. With hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “If I Were Your Woman”, she rose to fame alongside The Pips, which earned her seven Grammy Awards. Knight’s collaborations with icons like Stevie Wonder and Elton John showcase her range across genres, solidifying her place as a force in music for over six decades.

6. Danny Glover (1946-) Source: Getty Danny Glover is a distinguished actor and activist, renowned for his roles in films like “Lethal Weapon” and “The Color Purple”. With a career spanning over four decades, Glover brings powerful performances to action blockbusters and dramas. Beyond acting, he is a dedicated activist, championing causes from civil rights to labor movements.

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1947-) Source: Getty Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a legendary NBA player and cultural icon, known as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and a six-time league MVP. Dominating the court and inventing the “skyhook”, he led both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers to championships. Beyond sports, Abdul-Jabbar is a best-selling author, social justice advocate, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

8. Diana Ross (1944-) Source: Getty Diana Ross, the “Queen of Motown,” is a trailblazing singer and actress whose career helped define the sound of American pop music. She rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes and churned out hits like “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love” before launching a successful solo career with classics like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. With Grammy and Golden Globe awards, and an Oscar nomination, Diana Ross is celebrated for her versatility and star power. She is credited for influencing generations of artists across pop, R&B, and soul.

9. Loretta Devine (1949-) Source: Getty Loretta Devine is a versatile actress known for her warm presence and powerful performances across film, television, and stage. She gained widespread recognition with roles in “Waiting to Exhale” and “The Preacher’s Wife”. Her work on “Grey’s Anatomy” earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also known as a founding cast member of the original Broadway production of “Dreamgirls”.

10. Patti Labelle (1944-) Source: Getty Patti LaBelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” is famous for her soaring vocal range and electrifying stage presence. LaBelle rose to fame alongside her sisters in a funk group named “LaBelle”. Later, she skyrocketed with solo work like “On My Own” and “If You Asked Me To”. She has earned two Grammy Awards and numerous lifetime achievement honors.