11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All
Living Single’s Khadijah James is one of the most iconic Black woman plus size characters of our time.One of the OG examples of this shift? “Khadijah James” from Living Single (1993), played by the iconic Queen Latifah. She was a boss—literally, running her own magazine, Flavor. As a plus-size Black woman, she wasn’t dependent on anyone for validation. Her self-confidence, strength, and natural beauty made her a trailblazer. Every time Khadijah said, “Khadijah don’t need you,” on screen, it hit different. She showed us that being yourself, chasing your dreams, and finding your own “Scooter” (if you want one) was the real glow-up.
Let’s be real: Kim Parker’s style had us all gagging.Then there was “Kim Parker” from Moesha (1996) and The Parkers (1999), played by Countess Vaughn. Yes, she was a little boy crazy, and sure, her castmates (including Moesha (Brandy) herself) made jokes at her expense. But Kim was still self-assured, unapologetically trendy, and positive about life. Her wardrobe, hair, and style also served each show. Whether she was rocking braids, sleek sew-ins, mini skirts, or fur-lined dresses, Kim’s character showed the power of switching it up. And let’s not forget her dreams—whether designing fashion, singing her heart out, or joining a sorority in college, Kim was a plus-size queen who did it all her way.
Remember that time ‘The Game’ talked about dating plus-size women?Fast forward to the 2000s when The Game brought a fresh take on how plus-size women can be perceived in the sports world. Enter “Renée Royce,” played by Kendra Thompson—a sports anchor who caught the eye of Sabers’ bad boy Malik Wright. Their entire relationship was a rollercoaster, but their iconic scene in the season 1 finale still has folks talking. Malik stood Renee up on a date because of her size. Renée clapped back on live TV, telling him she wasn’t a charity case or needy. Malik responded on air, blaming society’s beauty standards for his misstep—and then kissed her on camera. The scene was a major moment. It spoke to the realities of dating, self-worth, and body image, especially for Black plus-size women. Renée and Malik’s dynamic exchange helped many understand the complexities of relationships and modern-day dating.
8 More Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us AllThere are countless examples of plus-size Black women on television who have redefined representation. From “Ms. Parker” (Mo’Nique) on The Parkers to “Mercedes Jones” (Amber Riley) on Glee, “Kelli” (Natasha Rothwell) on Insecure, and “Angie Wilson” (Shoniqua Shandai) on Harlem—these women have championed body positivity, size diversity, and self-acceptance. Keep scrolling for our gallery celebrating the plus-size Black women who rule the screen and continue to inspire us all to be our best selves.
1. Mo'Nique
Who can forget “Ms. Nikki Parker?” “Precious'” mean mama? Or “Jazmine” from Phat Girlz? Mo’Nique’s influence transcends mediums, shows and content and spans of time. Mo’ is known for her sense of humor, confidence, and body positivity. Her Oscar-winning performance in Precious further solidified her as a Hollywood powerhouse and household name.
2. Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau is a new-age comedian actress who brings a refreshing take to representation in comedy, film, and TV. As a star of First Wives Club and the host of The Circle, Michelle’s vibrant personality, wit, and style made us all love her. Michelle’s own Netflix series Survival of the Thickest showcases her versatility on screen while opening her up to a new generation of women who look up to her.
3. Raven Goodwin
We’ve loved Raven Goodwin for years. From her breakout roles in Being Mary Jane and Smilf, she has shattered stereotypes, portraying complex, multidimensional characters that resonate with women who often don’t see themselves represented in media. Her confidence, style, and demure success remind us all that we deserve to be seen, celebrated, and valued in every space.
4. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a newer face who has quickly risen to prominence as an influential plus-size woman in Hollywood. Thanks to her standout roles in films like Dolemite Is My Name and hit series like The Holdovers and Only Murders in the Building, Da’Vine is becoming a household name. This past award-show season had Da’Vine at the top of best dressed lists and actresses to watch. Without trying, Da’Vine became a model of Black excellence and determination, body positivity, and instant unapologetic style.
5. Shoniqua Shandai
Shoniqua Shandai is a complex character on Harlem that we love. She’s looking for a man, but at the same time doesn’t need one. She wants to be an actress, but also just wants to slay. And, as “Angie” she loves on her friends but is wildly independent. Angie is us and we are Angie. Her role speaks to many Black women in every size right now.
6. Natasha Rothwell
Many first met Natasha Rothwell on Insecure. As “Kelli,” she was our good girlfriend, our funny confidante, and the person we couldn’t lie too. Off camera, Natasha took on even more roles. As a writer, executive producer, and the like, Natasha isn’t just breaking stereotypes on camera, but she is doing so off as well. Natasha is influencing how audiences see, experience, and love Black stories in all forms.
7. Amber Riley
Amber Riley has had a significant impact on young Black, plus-size, dark-skinned women through her powerful performances, body-positive advocacy, and sensational slays! Amber knows how to serve the girls. As “Mercedes” on Glee, she showcased not only her incredible voice but also her confidence and beauty. Even more importantly, Amber has used her platform to promote self-love and body acceptance. She often talks about the stress of Hollywood, the impact of mental health and anxiety, and self care as part of her own personal mission to inspire. Amber will forever be a girls girl – and we love that about her.
8. Gabourey Sidibe
Many fans remember Gabourey Sidibe as the trailblazing Black plus-size actress who shattered Hollywood stereotypes with her powerful debut in Precious. Gabby continued to start conversations and break barriers on screen with her role as “Becky Williams” on Empire, where she portrayed an ambitious woman navigating the the music industry. Gabby’s unapologetic confidence and talent have paved the way for greater representation for many.
