11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

In the past, plus-size Black actresses were often cast in stereotypical roles in media and TV. Their characters were over-sexualized, seen as the butt of jokes, or just there for comic relief.

In other words, these women were on screen but not truly seen.

Many were denied the depth, dimension, and realness that reflects the multifaceted lives of Black plus-size women in the real world.

But that’s changing.

Over time, these characters have smashed through those tired stereotypes to represent the diversity, strength, and beauty of plus-size Black women. Authentic writing and multi-dimensional storytelling have helped bring these women to life.

And honestly, it’s about time.

The ’90s were a turning point in how Hollywood portrayed plus-size women.

This decade reshaped how all Black women were perceived on-screen overall, and the shift carried over to portrayals of Black plus-size women.

No longer were these characters just mothers or homemakers, defined solely by their relationships with men. They were now professionals, driven by goals, with rich love lives, wonderful friends, and dreams they defined for themselves.

Living Single’s Khadijah James is one of the most iconic Black woman plus size characters of our time.

One of the OG examples of this shift? “

Khadijah James

” from

Living Single

(1993), played by the iconic

Queen Latifah

.

She was a boss—literally, running her own magazine,

Flavor

. As a plus-size Black woman, she wasn’t dependent on anyone for validation. Her self-confidence, strength, and natural beauty made her a trailblazer.

Every time Khadijah said, “Khadijah don’t need you,” on screen, it hit different. She showed us that being yourself, chasing your dreams, and finding your own “Scooter” (if you want one) was the real glow-up.

Let’s be real: Kim Parker’s style had us all gagging.

Then there was “

Kim Parker

” from

Moesha

(1996) and

The Parkers

(1999), played by

Countess Vaughn

.

Yes, she was a little boy crazy, and sure, her castmates (including

Moesha (Brandy)

herself) made jokes at her expense. But Kim was still self-assured, unapologetically trendy, and positive about life.

Her wardrobe, hair, and style also served each show. Whether she was rocking braids, sleek sew-ins, mini skirts, or fur-lined dresses, Kim’s character showed the power of switching it up.

And let’s not forget her dreams—whether designing fashion, singing her heart out, or joining a sorority in college, Kim was a plus-size queen who did it all her way.

Remember that time ‘The Game’ talked about dating plus-size women?

Fast forward to the 2000s when

The Game

brought a fresh take on how plus-size women can be perceived in the sports world. Enter “

Renée Royce,

” played by

Kendra Thompson

—a sports anchor who caught the eye of Sabers’ bad boy Malik Wright.

Their entire relationship was a rollercoaster, but their iconic scene in the season 1 finale still has folks talking. Malik stood Renee up on a date because of her size. Renée clapped back on live TV, telling him she wasn’t a charity case or needy. Malik responded on air, blaming society’s beauty standards for his misstep—and then kissed her on camera.

The scene was a major moment. It spoke to the realities of dating, self-worth, and body image, especially for Black plus-size women. Renée and Malik’s dynamic exchange helped many understand the complexities of relationships and modern-day dating.

8 More Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All

There are countless examples of plus-size Black women on television who have redefined representation. From “

Ms. Parker”

(Mo’Nique) on

The Parkers

to

“Mercedes Jones”

(Amber Riley) on

Glee

,

“Kelli”

(Natasha Rothwell) on

Insecure

, and “

Angie Wilson”

(Shoniqua Shandai) on

Harlem

—these women have championed body positivity, size diversity, and self-acceptance.

Keep scrolling for our gallery celebrating the plus-size Black women who rule the screen and continue to inspire us all to be our best selves.