Entertainment

Summer Date Night Destinations In Maryland

10 Summer Date Night Destinations To Check Out In Maryland

Published on July 17, 2024

Close-up of wooden tray with two glasses of aperol

Source: petrenkod / Getty

  We are a little less than a month into summer and though the days have been sweltering across Maryland, there are still plenty of locations where you can enjoy the warm nights with your lover.
From restaurants and theatres to staycations and beaches, there is something to do for every budget this summer. No matter what you’re planning or celebrating we have you covered!

Keep scrolling to check out this list of date night destinations across Maryland.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…  Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

1. Movie Night At Bengies Drive-In Theatre

2. Weekend In Ocean City

3. Sunset Dinner At Bowleys On The Bay

4. Movie Night At Cinepolis

5. Spa Day At The Pearl Modern Spa & Boutique

6. Staycation At MGM National Harbor

7. Sandbox Virtual Reality

8. Evening With Food & Drinks At TopGolf

9. Wild Evening At The Adventure Park

10. Date Night In Annapolis At Tuscan Prime

10 Summer Date Night Destinations To Check Out In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

