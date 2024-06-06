10 Songs you might hear on Juneteenth! was originally published on hot1009.com
1. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson
2. “Glory” by Common and John Legend
3. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
4. “Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
5. “We Shall Overcome” by Various Artists
6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day
7. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron
8. 9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
9. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Bun B Recalls Fateful Home Invasion and Gunfight During Emotional Courtroom Video [WATCH]
-
Feelin' Lucky? Enter to Play 'Lucky Number Seven' and Win BIG!!
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend Slides into Houston May 31 - June 1!
-
[MUSIC SURVEY] Enter To Win $250 Cash!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]