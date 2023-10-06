10 Songs to Get You Homecoming Ready

Homecoming SZN is officially upon us! The long-standing American tradition, normally centered around a spirited football game, has evolved into an integral and cherished chapter in the lives of college alumni. From tailgating to heartwarming alumni reunions, and yes, even those legendary parties reminiscent of the good ole days— Homecoming is a highly anticipated week-long celebration that marks the arrival of autumn. Whether you went to an HBCU or a PWI, one thing remains consistent—the universal love and nostalgia for Homecoming.
Need some music to get you and your crew going & those shots flowing? Keep scrolling!
1. Set it Off – Boosie
2. Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
3. U Know What’s Up – Donell Jones
4. Faneto – Chief Keef
5. Candy – Cameo
6. Down For My N’s – C Murder (feat. Snoop Dogg)
7. Wasted – Gucci Mane (feat. Plies)
8. Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage)
9. Can’t Get Enough – Tamia
10. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly & Maze
