Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died.
Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. Thompson absolutely shined during the prolific Bad Boy era and also worked along such R&B icons Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.
The sudden loss of a creative who offered so much to black music culture deserves a moment of appreciation. Thompson’s long list of credits span the past three decades, but here are a few classic 90s cuts that we all know and love.
10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1. Mary J. Blige – You Bring Me Joy
2. Craig Mack – Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)
3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa
4. Mary J. Blige – I’m Goin Down
5. Faith Evans – You Used To Love Me
6. Brian McKnight – On The Down Low
7. Mary J. Blige – Time
8. Puff Johnson – All Over Your Face
9. Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men – One Sweet Day
