Entertainment

10 Myspace Profile Songs You Probably Had On Your Page

10 HipHop and R&B Myspace Profile Songs You Probably Had On Your Page

Published on August 22, 2024

Young man walking outdoors and using his phone

Source: miodrag ignjatovic / Getty

How the Feature Works

Instagram’s new music feature is designed to enhance profile personalization. Here’s a quick guide on how it operates: 1.  To add music, navigate to your Instagram profile and tap on “edit profile.” A new “Music” option will appear in the list of profile settings.
2. Selecting a Song: After selecting “Music,” you can search for a specific artist or song. Instagram provides a 30-second clip of the chosen track, similar to the music feature in Instagram Reels and Stories. Users can adjust the clip by moving the selector to different parts of the song to find the perfect snippet. 3. Adding the Music: Once you’ve chosen and adjusted your clip, tap “done” to add the song to your profile. The track will appear below your bio, adding a unique auditory element to your page. 4. Managing Your Music: To change or remove the song, revisit “edit profile” or tap the song directly on your profile. A menu will appear, giving you options to update or delete the track.  Differences from MySpace While this feature revives a beloved aspect of MySpace, there are notable differences: – No Autoplay: Unlike MySpace, Instagram’s profile songs do not autoplay. Visitors will need to manually play the song, which may offer a more controlled and less intrusive experience. – Mobile-Only Availability: The feature is available exclusively on the Instagram mobile app, so users won’t see profile music on the web version of Instagram. Instagram’s reintroduction of profile music is a strategic blend of nostalgia and modern functionality. By integrating a feature reminiscent of MySpace with contemporary elements, Instagram is enhancing the user experience and providing new ways to engage with the platform. As users begin to adopt this feature, it will be interesting to see how profiles evolve and how this musical touch influences interactions on the platform. Heres 10 Songs You Probably had on your MySpace!

1. Usher – "Yeah!" (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2. Alicia Keys – "Fallin'"

3. T-Pain – "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')"

4. Ne-Yo – "So Sick"

5. Chris Brown – "Run It!"

6. Lil Wayne – "Lollipop" (feat. Static Major)

7. Beyoncé – "Crazy In Love" (feat. Jay-Z)

8. T.I. – "What You Know"

9. Rihanna – "Umbrella" (feat. Jay-Z)

10. Jay-Z – "Dirt Off Your Shoulder"

10 HipHop and R&B Myspace Profile Songs You Probably Had On Your Page was originally published on hot1009.com

