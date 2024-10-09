10 Halloween Accessories For The Fashion Minimalist

Halloween is rolling around faster than these bills, and if you’re anything like me, you’re either behind on getting a costume or are usually on the fence about dressing up a little or going all out. Of course, I love a good Halloween ensemble, but sometimes, I don’t have the energy to do a full-on look. It takes a lot of time and financial resources to get your makeup just right, score the perfect wig, curate the look, and slay with the is rolling around faster than these bills, and if you’re anything like me, you’re either behind on getting a costume or are usually on the fence about dressing up a little or going all out. Of course, I love a good Halloween ensemble, but sometimes, I don’t have the energy to do a full-on look. It takes a lot of time and financial resources to get your makeup just right, score the perfect wig, curate the look, and slay with the accessories . Therefore, if I can do a little something without having to do the most, count me in. After all, Halloween is about fun, not stress.

Halloween usually revolves around elaborate costumes that bring out the creative side of the holiday fanatics. From

Beyoncé lookalikes

to Beetle Juice, Wonder Woman, Jessica Rabbit, etc., the girls and guys bring the heat for this day. In the past, celebrities have raised the bar for the Halloween costume trend. Stars like Lori Harvey, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Chloe Bailey, and Marlo Hampton have all sported looks that exceeded the average ensemble. And while their custom Halloween attire may be intimidating, rolling with an effortless costume slay always works. There are ways you can get into the spooky spirit with just the bare minimum.

Halloween Accessories for the Minimalists

For years, I

sported

a pair of bunny rabbit ears for Halloween with different outfits such as jumpsuits, black dresses, leggings, and a crop top, and it worked.

There are headbands

and other accessories you can add to any look in your closet

that

will make you feel cute and like you made a little effort for the holiday.

Jump in below to see what Halloween accessories you can rock this year,

just

in case you feel like being in the spirit but not too much.