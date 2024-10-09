Listen Live
10 Halloween Accessories For The Fashion Minimalist

Published on October 9, 2024

Halloween Accessories

Halloween is rolling around faster than these bills, and if you’re anything like me, you’re either behind on getting a costume or are usually on the fence about dressing up a little or going all out. Of course, I love a good Halloween ensemble, but sometimes, I don’t have the energy to do a full-on look. It takes a lot of time and financial resources to get your makeup just right, score the perfect wig, curate the look, and slay with the accessories. Therefore, if I can do a little something without having to do the most, count me in. After all, Halloween is about fun, not stress.
MUST READ: Slay Halloween In These 10 Fashionable Costumes Halloween usually revolves around elaborate costumes that bring out the creative side of the holiday fanatics. From Beyoncé lookalikes to Beetle Juice, Wonder Woman, Jessica Rabbit, etc., the girls and guys bring the heat for this day. In the past, celebrities have raised the bar for the Halloween costume trend. Stars like Lori Harvey, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Chloe Bailey, and Marlo Hampton have all sported looks that exceeded the average ensemble. And while their custom Halloween attire may be intimidating, rolling with an effortless costume slay always works. There are ways you can get into the spooky spirit with just the bare minimum.

Halloween Accessories for the Minimalists

For years, I sported a pair of bunny rabbit ears for Halloween with different outfits such as jumpsuits, black dresses, leggings, and a crop top, and it worked. There are headbands and other accessories you can add to any look in your closet that will make you feel cute and like you made a little effort for the holiday. Jump in below to see what Halloween accessories you can rock this year, just in case you feel like being in the spirit but not too much.

1. Faux Fur Leopard Cat Ears

Faux Fur Leopard Cat Ears
Cat ears will never go out of style for Halloween. There are many fun ways to rock this cute accessory, and they look good with just about any ensemble. 

2. Space Cowgirl Metallic Cowgirl Hat

Space Cowgirl Metallic Cowgirl Hat
Thanks to Bey, it’s been a cowgirl accessories year. So why not sport the trend for Halloween? Throw on a button-down shirt, some fitted jeans, cowgirl boots, and this pink hat, and you’ve got yourself a look!

3. Halloween Angel Halo

Halloween Angel Halo
Pair this angel halo with your favorite little black dress, and call yourself a sexy saint! 

4. Sneaky Cat Mask

Sneaky Cat Mask
Have a black or leopard jumpsuit? Wear this mask with either of those looks, and you’ll be in full costume. For extra sass, wear black boots and a red lip!

5. Hop Away Bunny Ears Headband

Hop Away Bunny Ears Headband
These fabulous bunny ears are fly enough to wear any day, especially Halloween. The sparkle detail takes them to a glamorous level and allows you to create an alluring look that will surely steal the show. 

6. Halloween Devil Horn Headband

Halloween Devil Horn Headband
Red is this season’s it-color, so incorporate it into your Halloween outfit with this devil horn headband. 

7. Unice Green Roots Wig

Unice Green Roots Wig
With the right wig, you can transform your entire being. This Unice Green Root Wig has Halloween written all over it and would look good with a sexy emerald dress.

8. Halloween Fringe Detail Witches Hat

Halloween Fringe Detail Witches Hat
Who knew a witch’s hat could be so snazzy? We are obsessed with the fringe detailing on this witch hat. Sport this eye-catching accessory with whatever, and your Halloween look will be a hit. 

9. Pastel Pixie Iridescent Wings

Pastel Pixie Iridescent Wings
If you’re bold enough to wear these Pastel Pixie Iridescent Wings with lingerie, more power to you! Otherwise, pair them with a bodycon dress for a demure, Halloween-style statement. 

10. Halloween Cobweb Tights

Halloween Cobweb Tights
This easy Halloween accessory is for the fashion girl who wants to acknowledge the holiday but keep it fashionable. These cobweb tights will match well with shorts, a dress, or a mini skirt. 

10 Halloween Accessories For The Fashion Minimalist was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

