10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
Drake has now been a fixture in Hip Hop (and music in general) for nearly twenty years. His first mixtape Room For Improvement dropped in 2006. His first No. 1 single One Dance hit airwaves in 2016.
Drizzy’s pen is certainly respected in many corners of the world. Still, there are fans out there who can’t help but point out that corny Drake lines constantly find their way into some of the more respected bops of the year.
For the record, I’m not one of those people, even though I do have my preferences!
It should go without saying that whenever an artist, particularly a rapper, makes a boatload of music, sometimes some bars are going to be corny. Not even the God MC himself Jay-Z has been able to escape that possibility (anyone remember “Now that’s Spanish chick, French chick, Indian, and Black, That’s fried chicken, curry chicken, damn I’m getting fat” from Girls, Girls, Girls?). Corny rap lines are just a part of the formula sometimes!
But a guy like Drake, who was recently put on blast by Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) for making “music you would hear at a Target”, is often criticized by both die-hard fans and naysayers. His writing ability is sometimes both a question and crux of the argument for folks who mock his true musical ability. The ghostwriting allegations brought forth during his spat with Meek Mill years ago certainly didn’t help.
So, is it fair? Of course, it is! Hip Hop, more than any other music genre, is all about competition. It’s all about trying to be the best. Rap is bravado, and if the standard slips then it’s up to fans to point it out.
All that to say that, sometimes, corny Drake lines do make the final cut. And today we’re gonna dive into the corniest of the corniest!
Continue scrolling to see 10 corny Drake lines we simply can’t ignore.
1. “Got So Many Chains, They Call Me Chaining Tatum” – Pop Style
Somebody defend this. I dare you.
2. “Say That You A Lesbian? Girl, Me Too” – Girls Want Girls
I don’t want to get into a whole thing here, but there are a bunch of folks out there fighting for their ability to proudly and safely proclaim their preference when it comes to relationships. Drake, you are indeed not one of those people.
3. “Yeah I’m Light Skinned, But I’m Still A Dark N#gg#” – Nonstop
Drizzy, I’m light skinned, too. So I feel that you’re probably tired of hearing about it. I’m not sure that this is the best way to handle it, though.
4. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie” – Middle Of The Ocean
Now this one comes with a caviat, because I actually like how he finished the bar. I just don’t know that we need to stunt on Serena Williams – one of the world’s best athletes and perhaps the top female athlete all-time of any sport.
5. “And I Turn The 6 Upside Down, It’s A 9 Now” – 9
I see what we were going for here. But, nah.
6. “I’m Not With The Ra-Ra, I Am A Dada” – Mob Ties
Do I really need to say anything here? OK fine, I will. You don’t use the word ‘dada’ on a song called Mob Ties. Next.
7. “You Toyin’ With It Like Happy Meal” – U With Me?
I mean, it’s kind of clever… but at the same time… I mean… Nah, this corny.
8. “I’m an owl, but I’ll never tell you who (Who)” – BackOutsideBoyz
Nah Drake. Can this one my boy!
9. “They say love’s like a BBL, you won’t know if it’s real until you feel one” – BBL Love (Interlude)
I mean, I guess it works in the context of the song. But come on, we could’ve done better here.
10. “Feel like I’m bi ’cause you’re one of the guys” – Members Only
Listen, I’m open to being wrong. Seriously. If I’m missing the fire in this line please let me know!
