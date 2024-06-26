Get ready Baltimore Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!
The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.
Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!
10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop! was originally published on 92q.com
1. She Ain’t You
2. Delusional
3. Take You Down
4. Summer Too Hot
5. New Flame
6. Under The Influence
7. Strip
8. No Guidance
9. Grass Ain’t Greener
10. Loyal
