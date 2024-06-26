97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready Baltimore Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!

The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.

RELATED: Made For Her: Muni Long Will Join Chris Brown On His “11:11” Tour

Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

The post 10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop! appeared first on 92 Q.

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop! was originally published on 92q.com