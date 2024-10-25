10 Celebrities Who Were Accused Of ‘Murder For Hire’

1. O.J. Simpson Source: Getty In 1994, former NFL star O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The prosecution argued that Simpson hired someone to carry out the murders, but he was ultimately acquitted in a highly publicized trial.

2. Johnny Depp Source: Getty In 2020, actor Johnny Depp lost a libel case against a British tabloid that claimed he had been violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, it was revealed that Depp had allegedly offered to pay someone $50,000 to kill Heard.

3. Robert Blake Source: Getty Actor Robert Blake was arrested in 2005 for the murder of his wife Bonnie Lee Bakley, who had been shot outside a restaurant they were dining at together. He was charged with soliciting two stuntmen to carry out the murder, but he was ultimately acquitted in 2005.

4. Aaron Hernandez Source: Getty Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who had been dating Hernandez’s fiancee’s sister. The prosecution argued that Hernandez hired two men to carry out the murder, and he was found guilty in 2015.

5. Joe Exotic Source: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” rose to fame through his Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” In addition to being convicted for animal abuse and other charges, Maldonado-Passage was also arrested in 2018 for attempting to hire someone to kill his rival Carole Baskin.

6. Eric Williams Source: Getty Former Dallas Cowboys player Eric Williams was arrested in 2014 for the murders of two people who had previously testified against him in a theft case. He allegedly paid someone $20,000 to carry out the killings.

7. Mark Twitchell Source: Edmonton Police Service Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell was arrested in 2008 for the murder of Johnny Altinger. He had created a fake online dating profile to lure Altinger to a garage where he was killed. Twitchell claimed he was inspired by the TV show “Dexter.”

8. Robert Durst Source: Getty Real estate heir Robert Durst was arrested in 2015 for the murder of his friend Susan Berman, who had been scheduled to speak with investigators about the disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen in 1982. Durst has denied any involvement in either case.

9. Anand Jon Alexander Source: Getty Fashion designer Anand Jon Alexander was convicted in 2008 of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape. During the trial, it was revealed that he had also attempted to hire someone to murder one of his victims.