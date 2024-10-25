10 Celebrities Who Were Accused Of ‘Murder For Hire’
What Exactly Is “Murder For Hire”?North America has produced some of the world’s biggest celebrities, but not all of their stories have fairytale endings. Rapper Lil Durk, real name Durk Banks, has been arrested in Florida. Multiple reports say he’s being held in Broward County Jail under the charge of “Murder for hire”. He currently has no bond and any other details are scarce. This surprising story prompts the necessary question – What exactly is murder for hire? What other celebrities have been accused of this heinous crime?
Lil Durk Arrested Over Alleged “Murder For Hire” Plot [Report]According to the Department of Justice, the “murder for hire” statute is explained as: “Whoever travels in or causes another (including the intended victim) to travel in interstate or foreign commerce, or uses or causes another (including the intended victim) to use the mail or any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, with intent that a murder be committed in violation of the laws of any State or the United States as consideration for the receipt of, or as consideration for a promise or agreement to pay anything of pecuniary value, or who conspires to do so [violates this statute].
Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76The Defend Your Case website explains it in simpler terms: “Murder-for-hire happens when someone offers another person money or other benefits in exchange for a third party’s death.” Keep scrolling to check out 10 celebrities, aside from Lil Durk, who have been accused of murder for hire. If we’ve missed anyone be sure to drop their name in the comment section.
1. O.J. Simpson
In 1994, former NFL star O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The prosecution argued that Simpson hired someone to carry out the murders, but he was ultimately acquitted in a highly publicized trial.
2. Johnny Depp
In 2020, actor Johnny Depp lost a libel case against a British tabloid that claimed he had been violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, it was revealed that Depp had allegedly offered to pay someone $50,000 to kill Heard.
3. Robert Blake
Actor Robert Blake was arrested in 2005 for the murder of his wife Bonnie Lee Bakley, who had been shot outside a restaurant they were dining at together. He was charged with soliciting two stuntmen to carry out the murder, but he was ultimately acquitted in 2005.
4. Aaron Hernandez
Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who had been dating Hernandez’s fiancee’s sister. The prosecution argued that Hernandez hired two men to carry out the murder, and he was found guilty in 2015.
5. Joe Exotic
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” rose to fame through his Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” In addition to being convicted for animal abuse and other charges, Maldonado-Passage was also arrested in 2018 for attempting to hire someone to kill his rival Carole Baskin.
6. Eric Williams
Former Dallas Cowboys player Eric Williams was arrested in 2014 for the murders of two people who had previously testified against him in a theft case. He allegedly paid someone $20,000 to carry out the killings.
7. Mark Twitchell
Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell was arrested in 2008 for the murder of Johnny Altinger. He had created a fake online dating profile to lure Altinger to a garage where he was killed. Twitchell claimed he was inspired by the TV show “Dexter.”
8. Robert Durst
Real estate heir Robert Durst was arrested in 2015 for the murder of his friend Susan Berman, who had been scheduled to speak with investigators about the disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen in 1982. Durst has denied any involvement in either case.
9. Anand Jon Alexander
Fashion designer Anand Jon Alexander was convicted in 2008 of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape. During the trial, it was revealed that he had also attempted to hire someone to murder one of his victims.
10. Phil Spector
Music producer Phil Spector was arrested in 2003 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. He was accused of hiring her as a housekeeper and then shooting her after she tried to leave his home. Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and is currently serving a prison sentence.
10 Celebrities Who Were Accused Of ‘Murder For Hire’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com