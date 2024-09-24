10 Black Women Who Have Helped Shape U.S. Foreign Policy

Throughout history, Black women have played a crucial yet often overlooked role in shaping U.S. foreign policy . With their hard work and determination, their contributions extend beyond traditional diplomatic spheres, influencing international relations, immigration, global security, and humanitarian efforts. As leaders, protectors and visionaries, Black women in diplomacy have undoubtedly paved the way for future generations to build the future of America they hope to see. They have long been at the intersection of race, gender, and politics, often facing systemic barriers in both domestic and international arenas. From the suffragette movement to the civil rights movement, Black women have fought not only for their rights but for a more just and equitable society. This struggle laid the groundwork for their later involvement in foreign policy. Patricia Roberts Harris was one of the first to break barriers in foreign policy. Patricia Roberts Harris is a trailblazer in the realm of foreign policy and a significant figure in American history. She made history as the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. ambassador, representing the United States in Luxembourg after being appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy. Additionally, she served as an alternate delegate to the 21st and 22nd United Nations General Assemblies. Love Politics? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Under President Jimmy Carter, Harris broke further barriers by becoming the first Black woman to hold a Cabinet position as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. This landmark appointment also made her the first Black woman in the line of succession to the presidency, as noted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition . Throughout her career, Harris demonstrated a steadfast commitment to social justice and advocacy for the Black community, both domestically and internationally. “I feel deeply proud and grateful this President chose me to knock down this barrier, but also a little sad about being the ‘first Negro woman’ because it implies we were not considered before,” Harris said after she was sworn in by former President Johnson in 1965. Barbara Jordan As chair of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform from 1994 to 1996, Barbara Jordan championed stricter immigration policies and advocated for harsher penalties for employers who violated immigration laws. As the first Black woman elected to Congress from the South, she was a powerful voice for civil rights and social justice. Although her legislative focus was primarily domestic, her compelling speeches and moral authority also influenced U.S. foreign policy. Under her leadership, the commission conducted a comprehensive, bipartisan review of U.S. immigration policy, culminating in what is informally known as the Jordan Commission report , FairUs.org notes. In this influential document, she challenged prevailing notions of illegal immigration that persist today. “For immigration to continue to serve our national interest, it must be lawful,” she asserted. “While some may argue that illegal aliens contribute to our communities through work and tax payments, let me be clear: that is not enough.” Jordan viewed Americanization as a process of integration in which immigrants become part of the American community by creating legal work opportunities for themselves and their families. She coordinated strategies with foreign governments to address the root causes of illegal immigration in sending countries, advocating for a dual approach that welcomed immigrants while promoting integration. This process, she believed, should occur in parallel with the support of existing citizens and serve as a unifying force in society. While Jordan acknowledged that immigrants bring their own cultures, she emphasized the importance of respecting and protecting the rule of law upon which the United States was founded. Jordan provided her recommendations directly to former President Bill Clinton, proposing a strategic plan aimed at addressing immigration issues that would safeguard American lives, benefit U.S. citizens, and enhance opportunities for legal immigrants and vulnerable populations. Here are a few more Black women who have left an indelible mark on the world of foreign policy. Here are a few more Black women who have left an indelible mark on the world of foreign policy.

1. Linda Thomas-Greenfield Source: Getty Currently serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had a distinguished career in diplomacy, spanning over three decades. Her focus on human rights and humanitarian assistance has led to significant advancements in U.S. relations with African nations and efforts to address global crises. Her recent emphasis on rebuilding U.S. alliances highlights the importance of inclusive diplomacy. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations as well as the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations on January 20, 2021. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 23, 2021, and sworn in on February 24, 2021 by the Vice President of the United States of America. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, returned to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, where she led the bureau focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources (2012-2013), leading a team in charge of the State Department’s 70,000-strong workforce. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland (at the United States Mission to the United Nations, Geneva), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica.





2. Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley Source: Getty Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley made history as the first Chief Diversity Officer at the U.S. State Department. She has been a strong advocate for increasing diversity within the diplomatic corps and enhancing the representation of marginalized communities in foreign policy decisions. Her leadership emphasizes the importance of a diverse workforce in effectively addressing global challenges. Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley is a seasoned diplomat with over 30 years of experience, currently serving as the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Department of State. Her impressive career includes key roles such as Ambassador to the Republic of Malta, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commander of U.S. Cyber Forces, and Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism, where she expanded counterterrorism partnerships and initiatives. Notably, she coordinated the largest evacuation of American citizens from a war zone since World War II, making headlines in international media. Before joining the Foreign Service, Abercrombie-Winstanley served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Oman. She began her formal career in education and leadership development as Chairwoman for Middle East Area Studies at the esteemed Foreign Service Institute, where U.S. diplomats receive their training. Her early assignments took her to Baghdad, Jakarta, and Cairo, and she later became Special Assistant to the Secretary of State. Among her significant contributions in the Middle East, she monitored elections in the Gaza Strip and made history as the first woman to lead a diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, where she actively promoted gender equality. In addition to her roles at the State Department, she has held senior positions at the Department of Defense and the National Security Council. Earlier in her career, she served as a fellow on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Ranking Member Senator Joseph Biden, further solidifying her expertise in international relations.





3. Bonnie Jenkins Source: Getty As the first woman to hold the position of Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins has played a crucial role in shaping U.S. policies on nuclear non-proliferation and global security. Her work emphasizes the importance of diplomacy in addressing issues of arms control and disarmament, making her a key figure in international security discussions. Jenkins was nominated by President Barack Obama in April 2009 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in June of the same year as the Coordinator for Threat Reduction Programs in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation at the Department of State. In this pivotal role, Ambassador Jenkins oversees the coordination of Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) initiatives, focusing on enhancing security in the realms of chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological materials (CBRN). She collaborates closely with international partners to ensure a unified approach to global CBRN security programs and funding, facilitating effective implementation across nations. As the U.S. Representative to the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction, Jenkins played a key role as Chair in 2012. She leads the Department of State’s involvement in the Nuclear Security Summit and coordinates efforts to secure vulnerable nuclear materials as part of a comprehensive four-year initiative. In addition, she is actively engaged in the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), a collaborative effort aimed at reducing infectious disease threats worldwide. This initiative involves partnerships across various sectors, including biosecurity, animal and human health, development, and law enforcement, as well as outreach to domestic and international NGOs. Ambassador Jenkins has also spearheaded a coordinated U.S. effort for threat reduction in Africa, resulting in the “Threat Reduction in Africa” program, which involves close collaboration with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and AFRICOM. Furthermore, she works in partnership with key international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), INTERPOL, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), strengthening global efforts to ensure safety and security against potential threats.

4. Laura Kupe Source: Getty As a rising star in U.S. diplomacy, Laura Kupe has focused on international development and global health issues. Her work emphasizes the importance of collaboration between nations to address pressing global challenges, particularly in underserved communities. Kupe serves as the Senior Adviser to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Defense. A multilingual attorney, she brings extensive expertise in both domestic and foreign policy, having worked in various roles across think tanks and federal government agencies, including the U.S. House of Representatives, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House. In her current position at the Department of Defense, Kupe has played a pivotal role in shaping foreign policy related to national security. She is also a passionate advocate for incorporating diverse communities and perspectives into U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in addressing global challenges. Kupe credits her upbringing in Luxembourg, where she was raised by her Congolese parents, with fostering her understanding of the interconnectedness of the world and the pressing global issues that need to be addressed, The Root noted.





5. Jalina Porter Jalina Porter, currently the Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, has played a vital role in shaping communication strategies related to U.S. foreign policy. Her emphasis on transparency and inclusivity has significantly enhanced discussions on pressing international issues. Sworn in as Principal Deputy Spokesperson on January 20, 2021, Porter brings a wealth of experience to her position, including her time as a Peace Corps volunteer and communications director in the U.S. House of Representatives. Recognized for her leadership in public service and humanitarian efforts, she leverages this background to advocate for strong American leadership on the global stage.

6. Camille Stewart Source: Getty As the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Camille Stewart plays a crucial role in shaping U.S. policy on cybersecurity and technology. Her expertise in these areas underscores the need for diverse perspectives in addressing the complexities of modern international relations.

7. Joyce A. Barr Source: Getty With over 37 years of dedicated service, a former Ambassador and Assistant Secretary Joyce A. Barr achieved the rank of Career Minister before retiring from the Department of State in January 2017. In recognition of her contributions, she was inducted into the United States National Defense University Hall of Fame in 2018, according to ASU. From 2011 to 2017, she held the position of Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Administration. In 2010, she made history as the first civilian Interim Chancellor of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (now known as the Eisenhower School), following her role as Deputy Commandant and International Affairs Advisor since 2009. Earlier, from 2007 to 2009, she served as the Executive Director of the East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau. Sworn in as Ambassador to the Republic of Namibia in 2004, Barr served until 2007, and her extensive experience includes assignments in Sweden, Hungary, Kenya, Sudan, Turkmenistan, and Malaysia. Domestically, the politician has worked on human rights, UN specialized agencies, crisis management, oversight of U.S. overseas facilities, and has also completed a detail with Congress.