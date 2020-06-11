CLOSE
10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

Posted June 11, 2020

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili


While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period.

Cover up!

Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online.

Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you!

Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them.

***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

1. Noel. B

Source:viaInstagram

These sistas believe that “Our face protection proves that you can still be fashionable.” Trust: from colorful designs to being dedazzled-out, Noel. B meets all of her customers where they are, especially when it comes to price.

Shop here

 

2. Samaria Leah

View this post on Instagram

SL face masks now available🖤

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

As we previously reported, LL Cool J’s denim designer, Samaria Leah, is taking her love of fabric and sewing to make a difference. The 25-year-old is making her own fabulous masks ($25), made from denim of course, to help raise funds for medical workers. 

Shop here

3. Damn Air Fresh

We absolutely love these affordable masks–and their cute designs that speak to our comic book nerd and our inner sweet tooth. 

Shop here

4. Wrapped by Nellz

I LOVE this idea of still being able to SLAY in the pandemic, which is why this faux leather mask is the business. Also, you can throw in a cute head scarf to go with it. 

Shop here

5. House Of Nambili

View this post on Instagram

Oh wow! Y'all, I am speechless! Thank you 😭😭😭 You guys have been holding me down this past week and I am SO grateful to you. From kind words of encouragement to folks offering their sewing services to finding more elastic to the never ending support of my husband @johnrobinsonmusic, I am truly humbled! Keep sending that positive energy & your photos & videos!! I love you guys much! Appreciate your continued support & patience 🙏🏽🧵🙏🏽 📸 @beauadickson ・・・ #HouseOfNambili #HoNTribe #fitsbyHoN #culturaldecor #accessories #HoNFaceMask #africanprints #africanwaxprints #Masks4all #COVID19 #flattenthecurve #instadesign #diy #handmade #madeinbrooklyn #design #interiordesign #buyblack #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #blackgirlmagic #melanated #artist #creative

A post shared by Cultural Décor & Accessories (@houseofnambili) on

This Brooklyn-based designer is the TRUTH! Their masks are giving cotton, breathable, washable and are giving us a taste of the motherland. Even better? They are affordable, with most masks costing $15. 

Shop here

6. CR CLOTHING Co.

Another affordable brand ($15) that comes in an array of cute and vibrant styles.

7. Aloha Glamour

Look at these little cuties! Also support this Mississippi company.

8. CAAB Customs

View this post on Instagram

Gimme 6FT Mane.....

A post shared by CAAB Customs (@caabcustoms) on

Now, if you are trying to be sassy with it, CAAB Customs allows for you to get witty phrases on your masks…like this one!

9. Printed Pattern People

So sleek, so stylish, so us!

10. Thread By Denise

These kente cloth masks are giving us life!

Photos
